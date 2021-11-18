Medical Tourism Market Size to Grow by USD 16.88 bn from 2020 to 2025 | Availability of Low-cost Treatment Options to Drive Growth | Technavio

The report covers the following areas:

The medical tourism market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Medical Tourism Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Cardiovascular Treatment



Cosmetic Treatment



Fertility Treatment



Orthopedics Treatment



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

Medical Tourism Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the medical tourism market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Anadolu Medical Center, Asian Heart Institute, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH and Co. KGaA, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Co. Ltd., Bumrungrad Hospital Public Co. Ltd., Clemenceau Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Prince Court Medical Centre Sdn Bhd, and The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp.

Factors such as the availability of low-cost treatment options, rise in international accreditation and assistance by hospitals, and growing adoption of cosmetic surgery will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as lack of advanced infrastructure in developing nations may threaten the growth of the market.

Medical Tourism Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Technavio's market research report offers detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities for vendors to help organizations in creating efficient business plans. Based on segmentation by geography, the medical tourism market has been classified into five regions, namely North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America. According to our analysis, 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the medical tourism market in the region. The availability of high-quality healthcare facilities in Canada and the US will facilitate the medical tourism market growth in the region during the forecast period. However, the market growth rate in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Medical Tourism Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical tourism market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical tourism market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical tourism market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical tourism market vendors

Medical Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.04% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 16.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.93 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Turkey, Thailand, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anadolu Medical Center, Asian Heart Institute, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH and Co. KGaA, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Co. Ltd., Bumrungrad Hospital Public Co. Ltd., Clemenceau Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Prince Court Medical Centre Sdn Bhd, and The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

