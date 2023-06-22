Medical tourism market size to increase by USD 35.36 billion; The availability of low-cost treatment options to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical tourism market size is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 20.26% between 2022 and 2027. The medical tourism market size is forecast to increase by USD 35.36 billion. The medical tourism market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Anadolu Medical Center, Apollo International Ltd., Asian Heart Institute, Asian Institute of medical sciences, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH and Co. KGaA, Athina Global Health, Bangkok Chain Hospital Public Co. Ltd., Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Co. Ltd., BNH Medical Centre Co. Ltd., Bumrungrad Hospital Public Co. Ltd., Clalit Research Institute, Clemenceau Medical Center, Dr. B. L. Kapur Memorial Hospital, Global Health Ltd., IHH Healthcare Berhad, Min Sheng General Hospital, Raffles Medical Group Ltd., Spire Healthcare Group Plc, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp. are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Tourism Market 2023-2027

Medical Tourism Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The medical tourism market report covers the following areas:

The medical tourism market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The availability of low-cost treatment options will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Lack of advanced infrastructure in developing nations will hamper market growth.

Medical Tourism Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

Key Drivers

The growth of the medical tourism market is notably influenced by the availability of affordable treatment options.

Developing countries such as India , Thailand , Turkey , and Malaysia offer top-quality healthcare services at a much lower cost than developed countries.

, , , and offer top-quality healthcare services at a much lower cost than developed countries. The results in many individuals from developed countries like the US and Canada travel to these countries for medical treatments and the healthcare services in these countries adhere to the health standards of developed nations while being economically affordable.

travel to these countries for medical treatments and the healthcare services in these countries adhere to the health standards of developed nations while being economically affordable. For example, while the cost of hip replacement surgery in the US is around USD 75,000 , the average cost for the same procedure in India is approximately USD 9,000 .

, the average cost for the same procedure in is approximately . Hence, such factors drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

The lack of advanced infrastructure in developing nations is a major challenge impeding the medical tourism market growth.

The growth of global medical tourism, especially in low-income developing countries, is hampered by the lack of adequate infrastructure, which are attractive tourist destinations, but lack of proper infrastructure, inadequate accommodation, lack of good language translators, and lack of investor-friendly policies hampers the market growth.

Hence, such challenges hinder the market growth of medical tourism during the forecast period.

Medical Tourism Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

The medical tourism market is segmented as follows:

Type

Cardiovascular Treatment



Cosmetic Treatment



Fertility Treatment



Orthopedics Treatment



Others

Service Type

Private



Public

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Medical Tourism Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The market share growth by the cardiovascular treatment segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as rheumatic heart disease, hypertension, obesity, and diabetes can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of heart disease worldwide. The rising incidence of heart disease in both developed and developing countries such as India , Canada , China , Australia , New Zealand, the UK, and the US increases market opportunities for companies to enter these countries. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as rheumatic heart disease, hypertension, obesity, and diabetes can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of heart disease worldwide. The rising incidence of heart disease in both developed and developing countries such as , , , , New Zealand, the UK, and the US increases market opportunities for companies to enter these countries. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 33% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in the region is growing gradually due to the availability of quality medical facilities in Canada and the US. Providers offer a variety of services such as cosmetic, dental, cardiovascular, and orthopedic treatments and they offer quality care and state-of-the-art facilities that attract people from other countries. But medical services in the US are very expensive compared to that of in APAC countries. Hence, due to these above factors, the market is expected to grow at a considerable pace during the forecast period.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance

indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of

companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments,

Medical Tourism Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the medical tourism market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical tourism market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical tourism market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical tourism market vendors

Medical Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 20.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 35.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.47 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Thailand, India, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anadolu Medical Center, Apollo International Ltd., Asian Heart Institute, Asian institute of medical sciences, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH and Co. KGaA, Athina Global Health, Bangkok Chain Hospital Public Co. Ltd., Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Co. Ltd., BNH Medical Centre Co. Ltd., Bumrungrad Hospital Public Co. Ltd., Clalit Research Institute, Clemenceau Medical Center, Dr. B. L. Kapur Memorial Hospital, Global Health Ltd., IHH Healthcare Berhad, Min Sheng General Hospital, Raffles Medical Group Ltd., Spire Healthcare Group Plc, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

