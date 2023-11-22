Medical Tourism Market to grow by USD 16.88 billion from 2022 to 2027; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Anadolu Medical Center, and Apollo International Ltd. and Asian Heart Institute, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical tourism market is estimated to grow by USD 16.88 billion from 2022 to 2027, declining at a CAGR of 16.04%. The medical tourism market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer medical tourism market are Anadolu Medical Center, Apollo International Ltd., Asian Heart Institute, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH and Co. KGaA, Athina Global Health, Bangkok Chain Hospital Public Co. Ltd., Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Co. Ltd., BNH Medical Centre Co. Ltd., Bumrungrad Hospital Public Co. Ltd., Clalit Research Institute, Clemenceau Medical Center, Dr. B. L. Kapur Memorial Hospital, Global Health Ltd., IHH Healthcare Berhad, Min Sheng General Hospital, Raffles Medical Group Ltd., Spire Healthcare Group Plc, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Tourism Market 2023-2027

The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:

Anadolu Medical Center - The company offers international medical facilities and care with 18 different medical representatives to assist the patients.

The company offers international medical facilities and care with 18 different medical representatives to assist the patients. Asian Heart Institute - The company offers medical tourism with booking appointments, medical visas, travel assistance, travel accommodation, and online money transfers.

The company offers medical tourism with booking appointments, medical visas, travel assistance, travel accommodation, and online money transfers. Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, - The company offers medical tourism for international patients through international pickup and drop, international cuisines, language interpreters, rehabilitation, accommodation assistance, and concierge services.

The company offers medical tourism for international patients through international pickup and drop, international cuisines, language interpreters, rehabilitation, accommodation assistance, and concierge services. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

North America is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Due to the availability of top-quality healthcare facilities in the US and Canada , North America's healthcare tourism market continues to grow. The services offered by these centers include a range of treatments such as beauty and dental treatment, and cardiac and orthopedic procedures, which will attract international patients with exceptional medical care and state-of-the-art facilities.

Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Availability of low-cost treatment options

Availability of low-cost treatment options Key Trend - Growing focus on technological advancement

- Growing focus on technological advancement Major Challenges - Lack of advanced infrastructure in developing nations

Market Segmentation

Based on Type, the market is classified into cardiovascular treatment, cosmetic treatment, fertility treatment, orthopedics treatment, and others. The cardiovascular segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The rise in structural heart disease and coronary artery disease (CAD) cases has driven an increase in cardiovascular treatments. The demand for cardiovascular care has increased due to factors such as the aging population, diabetes, and obesity, leading to the adoption of advanced techniques by healthcare professionals.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View the Free Sample Report

Related Reports

The travel market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,392.95 billion at a CAGR of 14.18% between 2022 and 2027.

The Space Tourism Market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,959.36 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 14.1%.

Medical Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.04% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.93 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key countries US, Thailand, India, the UK, and France

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Service Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio