Medical Tourism Mexico: High Quality, Affordable Prices

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Hair Center Mexico , a hair transplant clinic in Tijuana, the number of American patient's visiting Tijuana has been increasing even with the current travel restriction.

The world has seen a change in patient mobility. People travel abroad to access tiptop medical care at affordable prices.





Health care abroad

Approximately 1.2 million travelers around the world visit Mexico for medical procedures which are costly in their countries or aren't covered by their insurance plans.

Mexico is one of the top-rated destinations for medical tourism, specifically for Americans and Canadians due to proximity. Around 800,000 to 1 million Americans travel to Mexico each year for medical purposes. According to the Medical Tourism Association, 8 out of 10 travellers who visit Mexico for medical procedures are American.

As reported by the Mexican Council for the Medical Tourism Industry, Mexico sees the highest influx of foreign patients looking for dental services, plastic surgery, bariatric surgery, etc.





On average treatments in Mexico are between 30% and 70% lower than the United States. Estimates made by the Medical Tourism Corporations show patients can save up to 70% of what they would spend in the United States.

The most performed medical procedures in Mexico are the following:





Hair Transplant (FUE). Patients suffering from baldness or alopecia are able to restore their hair with this surgical procedure.

The average price of a hair transplant in Tijuana, Mexico is between $2,990 to $6,990 .

Gastric Sleeve Surgery is popular worldwide due to its effectiveness and safety.

Patients lose an average of 65%-70% of their excess weight in a year.

Gastric sleeve surgery costs around $4,000 to $7,000 .

All-on-4 Dental Implant is a full mouth restoration procedure. A good option for patients with significant tooth loss or decay that want to restore all their teeth.

All-on-4 Dental Implants in Mexico cost up to $14,000 per arch.

Knee replacement surgery replaces damaged parts of the knee joint with artificial ones.

There is a dramatic reduction in pain and increase in mobility.

The cost of knee replacement in Mexico is between $7,000 to $15,800 .

As stated by Statista, 728,000 medical tourists visited Mexico in March 2020, making it a popular destination for medical tourism.

Mexico is a top destination for high quality medical procedures at a low-cost. However, it's important to research carefully, consider patient reviews, hospital accreditations and assess the potential risks.

Media Contact:

Christian Parra

737-618-0535

[email protected]

www.haircentermexico.com

SOURCE Hair Center Mexico

Related Links

http://www.haircentermexico.com

