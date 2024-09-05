Medical Tourism Platform FlyHospital.com is Revolutionizing the Way Patients Access Healthcare Services Across Borders

FLYHOSPITAL.COM TACKLES THE GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CHALLENGES OF THE UNDER INSURED, HIGH COST AND UNAVAILABILITY OF MEDICAL EXPERTISE

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyHospital, a trusted partner in all-round medical and healthcare solutions, today announced the launch of their innovative platform for the US region that connects patients with top-tier medical providers worldwide. For underinsured patients or those facing long wait times in their home country, the company offers a seamless, transparent, and personalized experience for those seeking high-quality care abroad.

Top destinations where patients are travelling abroad for medical procedures

15 million patients travel abroad every year for healthcare, including approximately 700,000 to India and 2.5 million to Thailand. Pricing varies widely among countries for the same procedures. While an Angioplasty can cost 30,000 USD in the US, the same surgery costs about $12,000 in Mexico or less than $7,000 in India. Similarly, Dental implants average about $4500 in the US and $1000 in Mexico and Costa Rica.

FlyHospital connects patients with leading healthcare providers, renowned hospitals, and specialized clinics that excel in delivering best-in-class treatments and outstanding patient care - as much as 70% cheaper than average costs. By using the platform, patients save time and, importantly, have access to safe accredited providers.

The company handles all aspects of a patient's medical journey, from initial consultation and treatment planning to travel arrangements and post-procedure follow-up. The team works closely with patients to tailor medical travel plans that meet specific needs and preferences. FlyHospital currently services seven countries and aims to expand to another five in the next two years.

"We're trying to solve the global problem of accessible healthcare. If someone is not insured, has a long wait time, or is in a country that doesn't have proper facilities, our platform provides options," said FlyHospital.com founder Sharique Maqbool. "We also offer transparency with a comprehensive history of all medical providers, prices that you could expect to pay abroad, and extra complimentary services including virtual consultations, bookings, airport transfers, and hotel bookings. Patients don't pay us anything – It's completely free to use our platform."

In the near future, FlyHospital will enhance its platform by integrating Artificial Intelligence to deliver an even quicker and simpler process. For now, users can find any global health center using FlyHospital.com and schedule via Chat, Toll-Free mobile, or Email.

A recent patient who received dental implant treatment in Los Algodones, Mexico reported complete satisfaction, having saved 60% on the procedure. Similar savings have been reported by other patients who have traveled to Costa Rica or other Mexican cities such as Tijuana using Flyhospital.com

About FlyHospital

Since 2016, HubHash LLC and its partners are developing digital healthcare solutions and have successfully completed countless medical procedures for their patients. Whether you are seeking treatment for a specific medical condition, cosmetic surgery, dental care, or wellness services, we are here to guide you through every stage of your medical travel experience.

Media Contact:

Renee Edd

[email protected]

SOURCE FlyHospital