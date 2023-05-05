Medical transcription market size in the US to grow by USD 2.06 billion from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by growing need for automated medical transcripts - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the medical transcription market in the US is estimated to increase by USD 2.06 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing need for automated medical transcripts. Healthcare professionals spend significant time proofreading the medical transcripts of their patients. This has created a need for automating the process by adopting speech recognition systems, integrating medical data from various information systems of hospitals, and compiling patient information into a single place. Automating medical transcripts reduces the time spent on proofreading transcripts and increases the time spent on consultations. It increases accuracy, eases accessibility, decreases time consumed, and enhances patient care. Automated medical transcripts also allow healthcare professionals to customize the vocabulary and add new medical terminologies, names of new pharmaceutical drugs, and names of their patients to the base vocabulary. Such benefits are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size and forecast period (2022-2026) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Medical Transcription Market in US 2022-2026

Medical transcription market in the US – Vendor Analysis

The medical transcription market in the US is fragmented due to the presence of multiple established vendors. Vendors in the market compete on factors such as price, quality, and service. Different vendors adopt different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The acquisition of new companies and small-sized vendors will provide leading competitors the opportunity to maintain their dominance in the market. The increasing competition among key market vendors will lead to the introduction of several innovative and advanced medical transcription technologies. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

3M Co. - The company offers medical transcription services that enable physicians to capture the patient's history anywhere and anytime and also provides quality tools for transcriptionists, allowing any labor source to deliver high-quality transcription.

- The company offers medical transcription services that enable physicians to capture the patient's history anywhere and anytime and also provides quality tools for transcriptionists, allowing any labor source to deliver high-quality transcription. Aquity LLC - The company offers medical transcription services that are backed by technology-enabled quality checks and an endless loop of feedback to health data specialists.

- The company offers medical transcription services that are backed by technology-enabled quality checks and an endless loop of feedback to health data specialists. Dolbey - The company offers medical transcription services that provide the tools to dictate with installed software and optional microphones that one can access at any time given.

- The company offers medical transcription services that provide the tools to dictate with installed software and optional microphones that one can access at any time given. NextGen Healthcare Inc. - The company offers medical transcription services where one can improve physician and patient satisfaction and increase financial outcomes.

- The company offers medical transcription services where one can improve physician and patient satisfaction and increase financial outcomes. Athreon

CBAY Transcription Inc.

Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd.

EHR Transcriptions Inc.

Global Medical Transcription LLC

InSync Healthcare Solution

Managed Outsource Solutions

Nuance Communications Inc.

Scribetech UK Ltd.

SmartMD

Sunrise Transcriptions Inc.

TransDyne

vChart LLC

World Wide Dictation Service of New York Inc.

ZyDoc Medical Transcription LLC

Amazon.com Inc.

Medical Transcription Market in the US - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market by end-user (hospitals and physician groups and clinics) and type (services and software).

The market growth in the hospitals segment will be significant over the forecast period. Hospitals are the prime end-users of medical transcriptions in the US. The segment is driven by the increasing partnerships between hospitals and clinics, the presence of multispecialty hospitals, the emergence of aesthetic clinics, and growing medical tourism. The increasing adoption of medical transcription services and software from hospitals will also drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

For key insights on the growth opportunities across various market segments - Download a Sample Report

Medical Transcription Market In the US – Market Dynamics

Key Trend –

Improvements in medical transcription with machine learning are identified as the key trend in the market. Healthcare professionals in the US are increasingly adopting automated speech recognition (ASR) systems to record patient conversations and are giving note-writing work to such AI-based tools. This has created the need for advancements and improvements in ASR systems. Hence, vendors are introducing ASR systems that have an easy-to-use streaming application programming interface (API) that can integrate into any voice-enabled application. These systems are designed to transcribe medical speech and can be deployed at scale across various healthcare facilities. Vendors are also incorporating additional features such as automatic punctuation and intelligent punctuation to help healthcare providers to speak naturally and without having to vocalize explicit punctuation commands on the microphone such as adding a period, a comma, or an exclamation point. Such technological advancements are expected to have a positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenge –

Low accuracy rates of speech recognition software will challenge the market growth. A study was recently published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). It involved the analysis of errors in 217 clinical notes dictated by 144 physicians that were randomly selected from two healthcare organizations in the US. The study identified and analyzed errors in the medical transcripts generated by speech recognition software. An error rate of 7.4% across all documentation was concluded by the study. Similarly, a study was conducted in Australia to check the effectiveness of the clinical documents generated by ASR systems. As per the study, the clinical documents created with ASR systems had 4.3 times more errors than manually generated transcripts. The low accuracy rates of speech recognition software are restricting their adoption among end-users, which is negatively affecting the market growth.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this medical transcription market in the US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the medical transcription market in the US between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the medical transcription market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the medical transcription market across US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of medical transcription market vendors in the US

Medical Transcription Market in the US: Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 5.2 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Aquity LLC, Athreon, CBAY Transcription Inc., Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd., Dolbey, EHR Transcriptions Inc., Medical Transcription LLC, InSync Healthcare Solution, Managed Outsource Solutions, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., Scribetech UK Ltd., SmartMD, Sunrise Transcriptions Inc., TransDyne, vChart LLC, World Wide Dictation Service of New York Inc., ZyDoc Medical Transcription LLC, and Amazon.com Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

