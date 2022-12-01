Medical transcription market size to increase by USD 24,676.02 mn: 38% growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical transcription market by end-user, type, and geography – forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04% and register an incremental growth of USD 24,676.02 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a free PDF sample report.

Regional analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Transcription Market 2023-2027

Based on region, the global medical transcription market is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The adoption of automated cloud-based voice recognition systems for medical transcription and structured medical cloud storage are other factors that will drive regional market growth.

Company profiles

The medical transcription market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

3M Co. – The company offers medical transcription services such as modal fluency, modal fluency mobile, and modal fluency flex.

The company offers medical transcription services such as modal fluency, modal fluency mobile, and modal fluency flex. Aquity LLC – The company offers medical transcription services such as KLAS and Black Book leading services.

The company offers medical transcription services such as KLAS and Black Book leading services. Athreon Corp. – The company offers medical transcription services such as virtual scribes and LifeLine services.

The company offers medical transcription services such as virtual scribes and LifeLine services. CareCloud Inc. – The company offers medical transcription services such as electronic health records and revenue cycle management.

The company offers medical transcription services such as electronic health records and revenue cycle management. Excel Transcriptions Inc. – The company offers medical transcription services such as HIPAA-compliant and EHR transcriptions.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as an increase in the need for automated transcripts, the rising chronic diseases, an aging population, and the growth in healthcare IT spending. However, the increase in concerns for medical data privacy is hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, physician groups, and clinics. The hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , South America , APAC, and the Middle East and Africa . North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

Medical Transcription Market in the US by End-user, Type, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The medical transcription market share in the US is expected to increase to USD 2.06 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers the medical transcription market in the US segmentation by end-user (hospitals and physician groups and clinics) and type (services and software).

Clinical Trail Management System (CTMS) Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The clinical trial management system (CTMS) market size is projected to increase by USD 601.9 million from 2020 to 2025. This report extensively covers clinical trial management system (CTMS) market segmentation by end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this medical transcription market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical transcription market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical transcription market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical transcription market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical transcription market vendors

Medical Transcription Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 147 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 24,676.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.82 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Aquity LLC, Athreon Corp., CareCloud Inc., Ditto Transcripts, Excel Transcriptions Inc., Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Global Medical Transcription LLC, iMedX Inc., Lingual Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd., Med Scribe Inc., Microsoft Corp., Outsource Accelerator Ventures OPC, Pacific Solutions Pty Ltd., Same Day Transcriptions Inc., Savista LLC, TransPerfect Global Inc., VIVA Transcription Corp., and World Wide Dictation Service of New York Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global medical transcription market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global medical transcription market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Physician groups and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Physician groups and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Physician groups and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Physician groups and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Physician groups and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 108: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 109: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 110: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 111: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 112: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Aquity LLC

Exhibit 113: Aquity LLC - Overview



Exhibit 114: Aquity LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Aquity LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Athreon Corp.

Exhibit 116: Athreon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Athreon Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Athreon Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 CareCloud Inc.

Exhibit 119: CareCloud Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: CareCloud Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: CareCloud Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: CareCloud Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: CareCloud Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Excel Transcriptions Inc.

Exhibit 124: Excel Transcriptions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Excel Transcriptions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Excel Transcriptions Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Global Medical Transcription LLC

Exhibit 130: Global Medical Transcription LLC - Overview



Exhibit 131: Global Medical Transcription LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Global Medical Transcription LLC - Key offerings

12.10 iMedX Inc.

Exhibit 133: iMedX Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: iMedX Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: iMedX Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Lingual Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Lingual Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Lingual Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Lingual Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Med Scribe Inc.

Exhibit 139: Med Scribe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Med Scribe Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Med Scribe Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 142: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Outsource Accelerator Ventures OPC

Exhibit 147: Outsource Accelerator Ventures OPC - Overview



Exhibit 148: Outsource Accelerator Ventures OPC - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Outsource Accelerator Ventures OPC - Key offerings

12.15 Pacific Solutions Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Pacific Solutions Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Pacific Solutions Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Pacific Solutions Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Same Day Transcriptions Inc.

Exhibit 153: Same Day Transcriptions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Same Day Transcriptions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Same Day Transcriptions Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Savista LLC

Exhibit 156: Savista LLC - Overview



Exhibit 157: Savista LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Savista LLC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 162: Research methodology



Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 164: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio