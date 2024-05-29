Medical Tubing Expander Market size is set to grow by USD 1.95 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing cases of COPD boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical tubing expander market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.95 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Tubing Expander Market 2024-2028

Medical Tubing Expander Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.81% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1958.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India Key companies profiled A.P. Extrusion Inc., Avient Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Corning Inc., Diversatek Inc., Duke Extrusion, FBK Medical Tubing Inc., Kent Elastomer Products Inc., Life Vascular Devices Biotech SL, MDC Industries Ltd., Nordson Corp., Optinova Holding Ab, Polyzen Inc., REHAU Group, Teel Plastics Inc., Tekni Plex Inc., Teknor Apex Co. Inc., Teleflex Inc., The Lubrizol Corp., and Zeus Co. Inc.

Market Driver

The global medical tubing expander market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for personalized treatment. Custom-designed expanders cater to specific patient needs, enhancing comfort, reducing complications, and optimizing treatment outcomes. Teleflex, a leading company, is spearheading this trend by producing specialized catheter solutions for pediatric patients. This focus on customization will continue to drive market expansion during the forecast period.

The Medical Tubing Expander market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for minimally invasive medical procedures. These expanders are used to create tubing with precise dimensions for various medical applications such as catheters, stents, and endoscopes. Fluid and gas technologies are driving innovation in this market, with new materials and designs improving the functionality and durability of medical tubing expanders.

The use of advanced technologies like 3D printing and CNC machining is also contributing to the growth of this market. Additionally, the rising number of research and development activities in the field of medical devices is expected to further boost market growth. Overall, the Medical Tubing Expander market is an essential component of the medical device industry, and its trends reflect the advancements and innovations in healthcare technology.

Market Challenges

• The medical tubing expander market faces challenges due to regulatory authorities' strict labeling and approval requirements for urological devices. Vendors must provide clinical evidence demonstrating safety and efficacy before launching products. Recalls of defective devices can lead to financial losses, brand damage, and lawsuits. Stringent regulations increase the cost and complexity of bringing medical tubing expanders to market.

• The Medical Tubing Expander market faces several challenges. The primary challenge is the need for cost-effective and efficient production methods for these expanders. Another challenge is ensuring the durability and reliability of the expanders, as they must be able to consistently expand medical tubing to precise dimensions.

• Additionally, regulatory compliance is a significant challenge, as expanders must meet strict standards for biocompatibility and safety. Furthermore, the market is highly competitive, with many players vying for market share. Lastly, keeping up with technological advancements and customer demands for new and innovative products is an ongoing challenge.

Segment Overview

Material 1.1 Plastics

1.2 Rubbers

1.3 Specialty polymers Application 2.1 Bulk disposable tubing

2.2 Catheters and cannulas

2.3 Drug delivery system

2.4 Special application Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Plastics- The medical tubing expander market primarily focuses on the plastics segment, which accounts for around 30% of the market share. This segment's growth is driven by the use of plastic tubing in various medical applications, such as IV sets, feeding tubes, catheters, and diagnostic instruments. Plastic tubing's advantages, including inertness to tissues, resistance to sterilization conditions, higher optical properties, and lower costs for high-volume applications, make it a preferred choice in the medical industry. Consequently, the plastics segment is expected to continue its dominance and fuel the expansion of the global medical tubing expander market.

Research Analysis

The Medical Tubing Expander Market encompasses the production and supply of expanders used in the manufacturing process of medical tubing. These expanders are essential in shaping and sizing tubing for various medical applications, including those related to gastrointestinal, urological, and cardiovascular diseases. The market caters to the needs of clinicians dealing with chronic conditions and an aging population.

The expanders are made from diverse materials such as plastics, rubbers, and specialty polymers, including silicone, polyolefins, polyvinyl chloride, polycarbonates, and fluoropolymers. The market's growth is driven by the increasing demand for medical gadgets, flexible tubing, biocompatible tubing, and drug delivery systems. Medical tubing expanders play a crucial role in ensuring the production of high-quality, safe, and effective medical devices.

Market Research Overview

The Medical Tubing Expander market encompasses various types of expanders used in the production of medical tubing. These expanders are essential in creating the desired diameter and shape of tubing for various medical applications. The market includes a range of technologies such as hydraulic, pneumatic, and mechanical expanders. These expanders are used in the manufacturing of different types of medical tubing, including polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene (PE), and silicone tubing.

The market for medical tubing expanders is driven by the increasing demand for medical devices and the growing healthcare industry. Additionally, advancements in technology have led to the development of more efficient and cost-effective expanders, further fueling market growth. The market for medical tubing expanders is expected to continue growing in the coming years due to these factors.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Material

Plastics



Rubbers



Specialty Polymers

Application

Bulk Disposable Tubing



Catheters And Cannulas



Drug Delivery System



Special Application

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

