Medical Tubing Expander Market to grow by USD 1.36 Bn by 2026, Segmentation by Materials and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical tubing expander market size is expected to grow by USD 1.36 billion from 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), upsurge in the geriatric population, and the growing demand for disposable tube-based medical devices will offer immense growth opportunities. However, a stringent regulatory framework might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Medical Tubing Expander Market 2026: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Tubing Expander Market 2022-2026

Material

Plastics



The global market for medical tubing expanders is dominated by the plastics segment due to the critical role that plastics play in the creation of medical tubes like conduits for collecting stent holders, biopsy samples, and vascular catheters. Inertness to tissues, resistance to sterilization conditions, improved optical properties, and low cost for high-volume applications are a few characteristics specific to medical tubing. The medical tubing expander market in the world is therefore anticipated to grow over the course of the forecast period.



Rubbers



Specialty Polymers

Geography

North America



North America will contribute 37% of market growth. The two biggest markets in North America for medical tubing expanders are the US and Canada. Medical tubing expander market growth in North America will be aided by the growing population and the high prevalence of conditions like cancer, arthritis, and cardiovascular diseases during the forecasted period.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Medical Tubing Expander Market 2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our medical tubing expander market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the rising strategic alliances within the medical equipment industry across the globe as one of the prime reasons driving the medical tubing expander market growth during the next few years.

Medical Tubing Expander Market 20226: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Medical Tubing Expander Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Medical Tubing Expander Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

A.P. Extrusion Inc.

Avient Corp.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Corning Inc.

Duke Extrusion

FBK Medical Tubing Inc.

Kent Elastomer Products Inc.

Life Vascular Devices Biotech SL

MDC Industries Ltd.

Optinova Holding Ab

Polyzen Inc.

REHAU Group

Sunlite Plastics Inc.

Medical Tubing Expander Market 2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical tubing expander market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical tubing expander market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical tubing expander market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical tubing expander market vendors

Medical Tubing Expander Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A.P. Extrusion Inc., Avient Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Corning Inc., Duke Extrusion, FBK Medical Tubing Inc., Kent Elastomer Products Inc., Life Vascular Devices Biotech SL, MDC Industries Ltd., Nordson Corp., Optinova Holding Ab, Polyzen Inc., REHAU Group, Sunlite Plastics Inc., Teel Plastics Inc., Tekni Plex Inc., Teknor Apex Co. Inc., Teleflex Inc., and Zeus Industrial Products Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

