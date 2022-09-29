Medical Tubing Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 15.53 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 9.34% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market is being driven by the desire for minimally invasive medical operations, an increase in the senior population, changes in medical tubing, and government attempts to provide improved healthcare facilities.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Medical Tubing Market" By Structure (Single-lumen, Multi-lumen, Co-extruded, Tapered Or Bump Tubing), By Application (Bulk Disposable Tubing, Catheters And Cannulas, Drug Delivery Systems, Special Applications), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Medical Tubing Market was valued at USD 7.68 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 15.53 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.34% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Medical Tubing Market Overview

Medical tubing is used in the medical business to meet the needs and standards of many medical or pharmaceutical-related applications. It is utilised for drainage and fluid control. Medical tubing is also utilised with anaesthesia and respiratory equipment, IVs, catheters, peristaltic pumps, and biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment. Because medical tubing is directly related to the human body, various certifications and a standard procedure are required for its manufacture. Medical tubing is made from particular materials that meet the appropriate standards.

Medical tubing ensures cost effectiveness and efficiency. For example, cardiac and urine catheterization employing catheter tubing greatly lowers the time required for the medical or surgical operation in question. As a result, the growing need for minimally invasive medical procedures, as well as the desire to improve the efficiency of these procedures, are driving the demand for medical tubing. The market in emerging countries is expanding due to economic expansion, greater government spending on healthcare services, and rising consumer purchasing power. As a result, the general development and increase in healthcare infrastructure investment are the primary drivers for the Medical Tubing Market.

In the coming five years, the healthcare business is anticipated to experience tremendous growth. The BRICS countries—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—have some of the quickest economies in the world. Because of shifting consumer demands, rising healthcare awareness, and an ageing population, the healthcare sector is rapidly evolving in emerging nations. This presents numerous potential for the Medical Tubing Market in the healthcare and medical device sectors.

Key Developments

On June 2021 , Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. (Zeus), the global leader in advanced polymer solutions, announced that it has finalized an agreement to integrate CathX Medical Inc. (CathX) into its organization.

, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. (Zeus), the global leader in advanced polymer solutions, announced that it has finalized an agreement to integrate CathX Medical Inc. (CathX) into its organization. In 2017 Nordson Corporation acquired the medicals advanced technologies business of Vention (US), which is a manufacturer, designer, and developer of catheters, medical tubing, and medical devices.

In 2017, Zeus Industrial Products launched a new PTFE Sub-Lite-Wall Streamliner series. This product is the first of its kind, which features an outstanding wall thickness of 0.00075" (0.01905 mm).

Key Players

The major players in the market are Zeus Industrial Products (U.S.), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Teleflex (US), Optinova (US), Lubrizol Corporation (Vesta) (US), Nordson Corporation (US), Putnam Plastics (US), RAUMEDIC AG (Germany), Tekni-Plex (US), and W. L. Gore & Associates (US).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Medical Tubing Market On the basis of Structure, Application, and Geography.

Medical Tubing Market, By Structure

Single-lumen



Multi-lumen



Co-extruded



Tapered or Bump Tubing



Braided Tubing



Balloon Tubing



Heat Shrink Tubing

Medical Tubing Market, By Application

Bulk Disposable Tubing



Catheters and Cannulas



Drug Delivery Systems



Special Applications

Medical Tubing Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

