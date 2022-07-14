Medical Tubing Market Size to be Valued at $19.53 billion by 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical tubing market is expected to reach USD 19.53 billion by 2028 constituting a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2028, as per the report by Grand View Research, Inc. The demand for medical tubing is expected to get boosted due to the increase in the cases of respiratory diseases like lung cancer, pulmonary fibrosis, and asthma as well as being an essential part of respiratory devices like ventilators designed for breathing purposes. Additionally, the COVID-19 situation resulted a rise in hospitalization cases triggering the demand for medical tubing to provide enhanced patient care. For instance, the utilization of disposable medical equipment has been important for providing patient care. This has ultimately resulted in the high demand for medical tubing as the most essential component of medical devices, thus boosting the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The market value of medical tubing was USD 11.85 billion as of the year 2021 which was expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

as of the year 2021 which was expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The polyvinyl chloride (PVC) sector acquired 29.5% of the revenue of the medical tubing market in the year 2020 which has resulted in the increased demand for PVC medical devices due to transparency, resistance to chemicals, and biocompatibility.

The use of silicone medical tubing in catheters, medical implants, and tubes for feeding has resulted in a market expansion of 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

The application of the bulk tubing category acquired 35% of the global revenue share and provided successful opportunities for the market to grow.

In terms of regional insights, North America successfully acquainted 37% of the global revenue in 2020 and maintained its position by keeping the R&D tax credit low. This resulted in the provision of treatments and medical devices for constituting a healthy lifestyle.

Medical Tubing Market Growth & Trends

The demand for using medical tubing, especially for respiratory devices is paving the way for significant growth in the U.S. market due to the increasing COVID-19 diseases affecting the lungs and consequently resulting in respiratory issues. The spread of the COVID-19 virus in the year 2020 resulted in the requirement of hospitalization as a large population was severely affected. Hence, the major drive for the product is solely based on the awareness of diseases that require hospitalization and the spread of harmful infections. There have been collaborations between medical companies to make expansion in terms of making disposable medical devices available globally, thus uplifting the market growth during the forecast period.

The tubing of medical devices is said to differ from the remaining tubes because of its utilization in various medical applications. Medical tubes are smaller and thinner when used in medical processes like endoscopy, drug delivery, and angioplasty. Therefore, medical tubing is a kind of tool that is used by medical professionals for patient care and manufacturing drug while taking into consideration safety and reliability. These act as standards or certifications that constitute important requirements while using the tube material. Additionally, plastic is an essential material for producing medical tubes for the purpose of acquiring stent holders, vascular catheters, and samples of biopsy. Owing to the inertness, resistance, increased properties, and provision of volume applications at an affordable cost, medical tubing designed out of plastic is highly implemented in medical devices.

Medical Tubing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical tubing market based on product, application, and region:

Medical Tubing Market - Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Silicone

Polyolefins

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polycarbonates

Fluoropolymers

Others

Medical Tubing Market - Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Bulk Disposable Tubing

Drug Delivery Systems

Catheters

Biopharmaceutical Laboratory Equipment

Others

Medical Tubing Market - Region Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



Singapore



South Korea

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

List of Key Players of the Medical Tubing Market

Asahi Tech Corp.

MDC Industries

Nordson Corp.

ZARYS International Group

Hitachi Cable America Inc.

NewAge Industries, Inc.

TE Connectivity

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Spectrum Plastics Group

ATAG SpA

Saint-Gobain

Bentec Medical

Trelleborg AB

MicroLumen, Inc.

Optinova

Vanguard Products Corp.

