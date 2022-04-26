Medical University Of South Carolina (MUSC) Selects Carrus For Staff Training And Development

Leading U.S. hospital upskills its team through an industry-trusted, customizable training platform

LEHI, Utah, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrus announced today that the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) selected its healthcare training platform to provide ongoing training and skills development for its staff. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Healthcare Occupations report issued earlier this year, healthcare will experience 16% projected growth in the next 8–10 years.

Finding qualified candidates to fill in-demand healthcare roles has become increasingly difficult for health systems across the entire country. MUSC has been ranked as the number 1 hospital in South Carolina by U.S. News & World Report for six years in a row, but finding qualified candidates remained a challenge.

"Retention and attracting new talent were growing problems, but ones we were determined to solve," said Kelly Crowley, MUSC Pharmacy Services' interim Chief Pharmacy Officer. "Being state certified is important to us as an employer, but there weren't enough state-certified candidates to meet our needs so we decided to find a training partner that would take a state-of-the-art approach to bridging the gap between our staff and the needs of our organization."

Carrus' integrated Healthcare Training Platform is designed to empower health systems to upskill current teams and keep organizations trained on the latest industry policies, procedures, and methods of care. The platform offers customizable online certificate programs designed to bridge the healthcare talent skills gap, so hospitals can retrain and retain their employees.

"We are honored that MUSC selected Carrus as a training partner," said Misty Frost, CEO of Carrus. "When healthcare employers give their employees the chance to gain new skills, they are able to retain staff, meet critical needs, and support improved patient outcomes. It's heartening to see the program already creating value for the hospital and its staff."

Since implementing Carrus, more than 25 pharmacy technicians have completed training and become state-certified employees with more knowledge, more skill, and more flexibility in the workplace.

Carrus delivers quality, trusted healthcare learning content, continuing education, and certification management to new learners, healthcare professionals, and institutions through an integrated technology platform that provides the most seamless healthcare learning experience possible. In 25+ years, Carrus—through its CareerStep and CareerCert divisions—has trained over 150,000 learners for new careers, partnered with more than 150 colleges and universities nationwide, and educated more than 100,000 healthcare professionals.

