Medical Waste Management Market Report 2023-2028: Market Share of Medical Waste Management Service Provider Companies

News provided by

Research and Markets

28 Dec, 2023, 12:00 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Waste Management Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study of the medical waste management market examines the quality, accessibility, and relevance of medical waste management activities. The study includes a comprehensive market assessment, determination of market size, identification of key players, and analysis of trends and competitive dynamics. It examines the key factors driving and impeding industry growth. This report also studies the ongoing research and innovation efforts to advance medical waste management.

Revenues are broken down by region, type and service. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020, 2021, 2022 as the base year, and 2023, with a forecast through 2028. The report also covers the market share of major market players. It includes the company profiles of the major players, with brief information about their recent developments.

Objectives of the report include

  • Definition and identification of key market segments of the medical waste management market.
  • Analysis of offline and online medical waste management by geographical region, focusing on North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
  • Identification of economic and demographic factors affecting market growth.
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape of the market.

Report Scope

The current report provides detailed information about the medical waste management market. This report highlights the current and future market potential and provides a detailed analysis of the market's drivers, challenges and opportunities.

Medical waste comprises infectious materials generated by healthcare facilities; these facilities include physician's offices, hospitals, dental practices, laboratories, medical research facilities, and veterinary clinics. Medical waste includes bodily fluids, culture dishes, glassware, bandages, gloves, sharps (needles or scalpels), and tissue.

This report also covers merger and acquisition strategies, emerging trends, and future opportunities. It informs all market players, potential entrants, government agencies, and other interested parties.

The Report Includes

  • An overview of the global market related to medical waste management
  • Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2020, 2021 and 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2028, including projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
  • Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by type, service and geographical region
  • Discussion of factors such as the increasing volumes of medical waste, expansion of healthcare activities, and growing awareness of environmental impacts
  • Insights into technological advances, recycling and waste reduction processes, public and government concerns, and public health initiatives
  • Analysis of offline and online medical waste management, and identification of economic and demographic factors affecting the market's growth
  • Coverage of emerging technologies in medical waste management market, recent developments, future opportunities, patent review, product pipeline and ESG trends
  • Market share analysis of the key companies and coverage of mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations and partnerships
  • Profiles of leading market participants

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Types of Medical Waste
  • Hazardous Medical Waste
  • Nonhazardous Medical Waste
  • Medical Waste Management Services
  • Guidelines
  • SWOT Analysis of Medical Waste Management
  • Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Waste Management

Chapter 4 Emerging Trends and Technology

  • Remote Monitoring Systems (RMS)
  • Gamma Radiation Techniques
  • Plasma Gasification
  • Ionizing Technologies
  • Specialized Autoclave Systems and Microwave Sterilization
  • Chemical Treatments
  • Specialty Glazing Systems
  • Future Opportunities

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type

  • Nonhazardous
  • Hazardous

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Service

  • Collection, Transportation, and Storage Service
  • Treatment and Disposal Service
  • Recycling Service

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 ESG Development

  • Sustainable Management of Medical Waste-Challenges and Prospects

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

  • Mergers and Acquisitions
  • Market Share of Medical Waste Management Service Provider Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

  • Bertin Medical Waste
  • Biomedical Waste Solutions
  • Clean Harbors
  • Daniels Health
  • Gamma Waste Systems
  • Republic Services Inc.
  • Sharps Medical Waste Services
  • Stericycle Inc.
  • Suez Group
  • Trilogy Medwaste
  • Veolia Environnement
  • Waste Management Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/to0mlm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

In Vitro Diagnostics Analyzers Global Market Analysis - A $16.3 Billion Market by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 4.7 %

In Vitro Diagnostics Analyzers Global Market Analysis - A $16.3 Billion Market by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 4.7 %

The "In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Analyzers: Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for IVD...
United States Tissue Paper Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028 - Move Toward Sustainability and Convenience Drive Demand

United States Tissue Paper Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028 - Move Toward Sustainability and Convenience Drive Demand

The "United States Tissue Paper Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.