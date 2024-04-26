Medical Waste Management Market size is set to grow by USD 3.32 billion from 2023-2027, growing healthcare industry to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical waste management market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.32 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Global Medical Waste Management Market 2023-2027

Medical Waste Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., All Medical Waste Australia Pty Ltd., BioMedical Waste Solutions LLC, BWS Inc., Casella Waste Systems Inc., Clean Harbors Inc., Daniels Health, EcoMed Services, EPCO, Gamma Waste Systems, GIC Medical Disposal Inc., GRP and Associates Inc., Hawaii Bio Waste Systems Inc., Larson Miller Inc., MEDPRO Disposal LLC, Stericycle Inc., Trilogy MedWaste Inc., Triumvirate Environmental, Veolia Environnement SA, and Waste Management Inc.

Market Driver

As more people need healthcare, there's more medical waste. This means we need better ways to deal with it. Hospitals and clinics are making strict rules about how to handle medical waste. They're also hiring other companies to help with this. Countries like India and China are seeing big growth in their healthcare industries. This means more money is being made in healthcare. And that's creating chances for companies that deal with medical waste to grow too. Overall, the healthcare industry growing so much could help the medical waste management market grow too.

Market Challenges

Medical waste can have dangerous germs, radioactive elements, or bad chemicals. They need special ways to throw them out. But lots of doctors and regular people don't know how to do it right. They mix medical waste with regular trash, which makes everything unsafe. When they sort it wrong, they might throw it out in the wrong way.

People who work in hospitals might not know how to sort it properly either. Handling it wrong can make them sick. If medical waste isn't thrown out right, it messes up the environment and makes bugs and rodents grow. Some countries don't have good ways to deal with medical waste, so it's hard to throw it out right. Because healthcare workers don't know what to do with medical waste, it's gonna be hard for the medical waste management business to grow.

Segment Overview

This medical waste management market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Non-hazardous 1.2 Hazardous Technique 2.1 Offsite treatment 2.2 Onsite treatment Geography 3.1 North America 3.2 Europe 3.3 APAC 3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Non-hazardous- The safe handling of medical waste is crucial to protect both hospital staff and patients from infections. Proper disposal reduces these risks and boosts the demand for waste management services. Most waste from hospitals isn't infectious and can be disposed of safely through landfills or recycling. The healthcare waste management market keeps growing due to more waste from medical sources like pharmaceuticals.

New solutions such as advanced incinerators and special containers help manage these wastes better. There's a focus on eco-friendly options to meet standards. Managing biomedical waste is evolving to handle different materials responsibly. This reflects the industry's commitment to public health and the environment.

Research Analysis

The Medical Waste Management Market encompasses the collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of waste generated from various healthcare facilities, including hospitals, diagnostic labs, research centers, mortuaries, autopsy centers, blood banks, surgery centers, dental practices, physician's offices, veterinary clinics, and emergency services.

This market is crucial in managing the vast amount of medical waste produced daily, which includes infectious materials, nicotine-containing substances, and biomedical products. Waste management systems employ various methods such as incineration, autoclaving, and recycling services to ensure safe and efficient disposal. Effective medical waste management is essential in maintaining public health and safety, particularly for the geriatric population and those with chronic diseases.

Market Research Overview

The Medical Waste Management market encompasses various procedures and technologies employed in the collection, treatment, and disposal of healthcare waste. This market is crucial in ensuring public health and safety, as well as protecting the environment. Hazardous medical waste, such as pathological waste, chemotherapy waste, and radioactive waste, require specialized handling and disposal methods. These wastes can pose significant risks if not managed properly.

On the other hand, non-hazardous medical waste, including plastic syringes, bandages, and disposable medical equipment, can be recycled or incinerated. The global medical waste management market is expected to grow significantly due to increasing healthcare expenditures, rising awareness of environmental issues, and stringent regulations.

Companies in this market offer solutions such as autoclaves, shredders, and microwave systems for waste treatment, as well as containers and transport systems for waste collection. Additionally, the market includes regulatory bodies and organizations that set guidelines and standards for medical waste management.

