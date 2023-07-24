Medical waste management market size to grow by USD 3,323.84 million from 2022 to 2027|North America will account for 36% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical waste management market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,323.84 million from 2022 to 2027. The market will be growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. North America will contribute to 36% of the global medical waste management market. Medical waste management is mandatory in North America since medical waste can contain infectious agents. The infectious agents include bacteria, viruses, and other harmful substances that can cause serious illness. There are regulatory requirements at both the federal and state level that mandate proper medical waste management in the region as a result of the improper disposal of medical waste. Hence, such factors drive the regional market during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Waste Management Market 2023-2027

Medical waste management market - Vendor Landscape

The medical waste management market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Medical waste management market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The growing healthcare industry drives the growth of the medical waste management market. Factors such as a rise in the global population and increasing healthcare needs lead to a significant increase in healthcare activities. Healthcare providers have implemented stringent regulations related to medical waste management. This increases the demand for effective medical waste management solutions. Also, there is an increased demand for these services due to various healthcare facilities outsourcing their medical waste management to specialized companies. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the medical waste management market during the forecast period.

Lack of awareness challenges the growth of the medical waste management market. Healthcare providers and the general public lack awareness about the proper disposal of medical waste, which leads to improper disposal and potential health and environmental hazards. Also, the improper handling of hazardous waste by such staff can directly affect their health. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

Advancement in technology is an emerging trend in the medical waste management market. Microwave technology and autoclaving are the development of innovative technologies, which increase the efficiency of medical waste management, reduced costs, and improved safety. Innovative technologies, including microwave technology, autoclaving, and chemical treatment, are being developed and adopted to improve the efficiency and safety of medical waste management. Hence, the rising adoption of advanced technology is expected to boost the growth of the global medical waste management market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The medical waste management market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Advanced Micro Devices Inc., All Medical Waste Australia Pty Ltd., BioMedical Waste Solutions LLC, BWS Inc., Casella Waste Systems Inc., Clean Harbors Inc., Daniels Health, EcoMed Services, EPCO, Gamma Waste Systems, GIC Medical Disposal Inc., GRP and Associates Inc., Hawaii Bio Waste Systems Inc., Larson Miller Inc., MEDPRO Disposal LLC, Stericycle Inc., Trilogy MedWaste Inc., Triumvirate Environmental, Veolia Environnement SA, and Waste Management Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Medical waste management market - Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (non-hazardous and hazardous), technique (offsite treatment and onsite treatment), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The non-hazardous segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. The non-hazardous segment includes plastic packaging, clean glass and plastic, paper and cardboard, and office products. In order to reduce the risk of infections to humans, medical waste needs to be disposed of properly, increasing the demand for medical waste management. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The plastic waste management market size is expected to increase by USD 6.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.49%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers plastic waste management market segmentation by type (incineration, disposal, and recycling) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing initiatives by regulatory bodies and the government are notably driving the plastic waste management market growth.

The Textile Industry Waste Management Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,072.14 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (wastewater treatment equipment and water purifier), service type (landfill, open dumping, incineration, recycling, and composting and anaerobic digestion), and geography ( APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America). One of the key factors driving the textile industry waste management market growth is the increasing awareness about sustainability and environmental protection.

Medical waste management market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,323.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., All Medical Waste Australia Pty Ltd., BioMedical Waste Solutions LLC, BWS Inc., Casella Waste Systems Inc., Clean Harbors Inc., Daniels Health, EcoMed Services, EPCO, Gamma Waste Systems, GIC Medical Disposal Inc., GRP and Associates Inc., Hawaii Bio Waste Systems Inc., Larson Miller Inc., MEDPRO Disposal LLC, Stericycle Inc., Trilogy MedWaste Inc., Triumvirate Environmental, Veolia Environnement SA, and Waste Management Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

