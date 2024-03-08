Medical Waste Management Market Worth $12.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Waste Management Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $9.2 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $12.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing prevalence of diseases and health conditions such as diabetes, which impairs healing capabilities, alongside a growing number of cases including obesity and related illnesses are the factors for market growth. Emerging economies such as India and Japan are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the medical waste management market.

Medical Waste Management Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $9.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $12.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Service, type of waste, treatment site, waste generator and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and GCC Countries Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing number of awareness programs for medical waste management in developed countries Key Market Drivers Increasing volume of healthcare waste

In 2022, collection, transport and storage services segment held for the largest share of medical waste management market, by services segment.

The medical waste management market is segmented into collection, transport and storage services, treatment & disposal services and recycling services. The highest growth rate of the market is accounted by collection, transport and storage services. Improved innovations in medical equipment and procedures and increasing focus on improving health infrastructure is majorly contributing to the increasing in growth rate.

Non-hazardous waste segment held the highest share during the forecast period.

Based on type of waste, the medical waste management market is divided into non-hazardous waste and hazardous waste. In 2022, the non-hazardous waste segment is estimated to have highest CAGR of the medical waste management market. The non-hazardous waste segment will grow at exponentially due to the rising public health concerns and increasing awareness regarding the appropriate management of medical waste.

The offsite treatment accounted for the largest share of the medical waste management market, by treatment site segment, in 2022.

Medical waste management has been segmented into offsite treatment and onsite treatment based on treatment site. Offsite treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the medical waste management market in 2022 as well as is estimated to have highest growth rate. The rapid growth of healthcare industry and rising healthcare expenditure due to increasing globalization is mainly attributing to the highest market share.

In 2022, The hospital & diagnostic laboratories accounted for the largest share of the medical waste management market, by waste generator segment.

The medical waste management market is segmented into hospital & diagnostic laboratories and other waste generators, based on waste generator. Hospital & diagnostic laboratories segment held the largest share of the medical waste management market in 2022. The highest share can be attributed to the stringent regulatory guidelines for waste management in the developed countries and rising number of conferences for the awareness of adequate waste management in developing countries.

North America is the largest regional market for medical waste management market.

The global medical waste management market is segmented into six major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa and GCC Countries. North America accounted for the largest regional market for medical waste management market in 2022. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the Increasing attention towards implementing effective waste management practices.

Medical Waste Management Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Increasing volume of healthcare waste

2. Growing geriatric and obese population

3. Rising number of surgical procedures

Restraints:

1. High capital investments

Opportunities:

1. Increasing medical waste awareness programs in developed countries

2. Rising adoption of single-use medical nonwovens and devices

Challenge:

1. Lack of awareness in developing economies

Key Market Players of Medical Waste Management Industry:

The major players operating in this market are Veolia Environnement S.A. (France), Clean Harbors, Inc. (US), Stericycle Inc. (US), Waste Management, Inc. (US), Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (Australia), Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (US), Sharps Compliance, Inc. (US), Covanta Holding Corporation (US), Hazardous Waste Experts (US), REMONDIS SE & Co. KG. (UK), BioMedical Waste Solutions, LLC (US), EcoMed Services (Canada), GRP & Associates, Inc. (US), BWS Incorporated (US), MEDPRO Disposal LLC (US), GIC Medical Disposal (Canada), Gamma Waste Services (US), Triumvirate Environmental (US), EPCO (Saudi Arabia), All Medical Waste Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia), Pro-Disposal Medical Waste Services (Georgia), SSO Medical Waste Management (US), Safeguard Waste Solutions (US), MedWaste Industries Inc. (US), DULSCO (UAE).

The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the medical waste management market:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%

By Region: North America - 42%, Europe - 31%, Asia Pacific - 20%, Latin America – 4%, Middle East & Africa - 2%, GCC Countries- 1%

Recent Developments of Medical Waste Management Industry:

In December 2021 , the Veolia Environnement S.A. launched the Vigie COVID-19 solution, which can track signs of the Omicron variant in wastewater, acting as an early warning system for monitoring the progression of the pandemic.

, the Veolia Environnement S.A. launched the Vigie COVID-19 solution, which can track signs of the Omicron variant in wastewater, acting as an early warning system for monitoring the progression of the pandemic. In May 2022 , Veolia Environnement S.A. acquired Suez Environnement. The companies signed an agreement for the acquisition of all of the hazardous waste assets in France to address the European Commission competition concerns made by Veolia.

, Veolia Environnement S.A. acquired Suez Environnement. The companies signed an agreement for the acquisition of all of the hazardous waste assets in to address the European Commission competition concerns made by Veolia. In October 2020 , Waste Management, Inc. acquired Advanced Disposal. This acquisition expanded Waste Management's footprint and provided access to sustainable waste management and recycling services for customers in the US.

Medical Waste Management Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall medical waste management market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing volume of healthcare waste, growing geriatric and obese population and rising number of surgical procedures), restraints (high capital investment), opportunities (increasing number of medical waste awareness programs in developed countries and rising adoption of single use medical non wovens and devices) and challenges (lack of awareness about medical waste in developing countries) influencing the growth of the medical waste management market.

Service Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new service launches in the medical waste management market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the medical waste management market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the medical waste management market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Veolia Environnement S.A. ( France ), Clean Harbors, Inc. (US), Stericycle Inc. (US), Waste Management, Inc. (US), Cleanaway Waste Management Limited ( Australia ), Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (US), Sharps Compliance, Inc. (US), among others in the medical waste management market strategies.

