Report Includes:

- An overview of the global market for medical wearables beyond FitBit



- Discussion about what technologies need to be worked on in order to incentivize future growth, the effects they will have on the market, and how they can be used

- Outlining factors such as compliance of patients with the treatment options provided by healthcare experts, developing a closer relationship with the physician, offering preventative and healthy habits and treatments to patients, enhancing lifestyle and awareness of patients that are fueling the growth of healthcare consumerism

- Data corresponding to unit shipments of medical wearable devices categorized as wrist-worn wearables, ear-worn wearables (excluding basic Bluetooth headphones), and connected clothing



Summary

This report provides an overview of the Fitness Wearables industry, which has gained momentum in the last five years.The report showcases the trends that are in vogue, the regions that are growing, the various types of fitness wearables available and the potential of the industry to provide solutions for a large population.



The penetration in the most developed market is under 12%, hereby offering an opportunity for further expansion even in developed markets.



As with any growing industry, there are bound to be challenges.The report also looks at some of those.



The objective of the report is to provide an overview of the Fitness Wearables industry that might promote interest among prospective investors, large corporations and everyday users who could participate in the next big opportunity or make their lives just a little easier.



The impetus for doing the report is to explore how divergent and vast this sector can be while showcasing how the opportunities it presents are continuously evolving.



