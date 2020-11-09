DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Writing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; Application; End User; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Medical writing is a form of communication of clinical as well as scientific information and data to a broad range of audiences; the said content is communicated in different formats.



Medical writers combine their expertise in science and their research skills with an understanding of how to present information and pitch it right for the intended audience. It is an integral part in the development drugs and is employed in contract research organizations (CROs), pharmaceutical companies, and communications agencies. Medical writing is employed by pharmaceutical companies to get their products registered with international regulatory authorities. It involves preparing various medical documents for regulatory submissions, including protocols and final reports for clinical trials, and clinical expert reports. It may also include the preparation of manuscripts for publication in medical journals. The scientific information in these documents needs to be presented to suit the level of understanding of the target audience, including patients, general public, physicians, or regulators.



Based on type, the global medical writing market is segmented into clinical writing, regulatory writing, scientific writing, and others. The clinical writing segment led the market with the largest share in 2018. Clinical writing imparts essential, accurate, and specific information about patient conditions, diagnostics procedures, treatments, and prognoses. It differs from other kinds of medical writing as it is concerns with patient care. It also has legal implications and can be used as evidence in malpractice or negligence lawsuits. It is written briefly in a cryptic form, while in the cases of charting, it rarely comprises proper or complete sentence structures. The primary purpose of clinical writing is to facilitate communication between the members of the healthcare team, including unit clerks, laboratory technicians, therapists, care aides, nurses, and doctors.



The global medical writing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America held the largest share of the global medical writing market in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the prime contributors to the North America medical writing market. Medical writing in the US, especially the ones that are for FDA approval, requires a deep understanding of the requirements laid down by regulatory authorities. The documents for FDA submission need to be accurate and concise. The Canadian Minister of Small Business and Exports Promotion recently announced the investment in Everest Clinical Research through the Women Entrepreneurship Fund (WEF). North America is the major stakeholder in the CRO market, followed by Europe, owing to factors such as the rapid growth of the pharmaceutical market, availability of advanced technologies, and high-quality standards of the pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals industries.



The recent COVID-19 pandemic started in Wuhan (China) in December 2019 and has spread around the globe at a rapid pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the most-affected nations. According to WHO, there are ~4,425,485 affirmed cases and 302,059 death cases worldwide. COVID-19 has affected economies and undertakings due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global consumer goods industry is one of the major businesses enduring genuine agitating impacts; for example, creation composes breaks, breaks in storing up because of lockdown and office shutdowns because of this emit.



Cactus Communications, Certara, Covance, Freyr Solutions, Inclin Inc., Parexel International Corporation., Quanticate, Siro Clinpharm Private Limited, Synchrogenix, and Triology Writing and Consultancy GMBH are among the major players in the global medical writing market.



The global medical writing market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the medical writing market.



Reasons to Buy:

Highlights key business priorities to assist companies realign their business strategies.

Features key findings and crucial progressive industry trends in the global medical writing market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develops/modifies business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering from developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinizes in-depth market trends as well as key market drivers and restraints.

Enhances the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Data Collection:

3.3 Primary Interviews:

3.4 Hypothesis formulation:

3.5 Macro-economic factor analysis:

3.6 Developing base number:

3.7 Data Triangulation:

3.8 Country level data:



4. Medical Writing Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Medical Writing Market -Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 An upsurge in the demand for regulatory framework in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry

5.1.2 Robust growth in CRO outsourcing

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Insufficiency in skilled workforce of medical writers

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 New regulations in medical devices

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Implementation of tools and artificial intelligence in medical writing

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Medical Writing- Global Market Analysis

6.1 Medical Writing Market Overview

6.2 Medical writing Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players



7. Medical Writing Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Medical Writing Market Share, by Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Clinical Writing

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Clinical Writing: Medical Writing Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Regulatory Writing

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 Regulatory Writing-: Medical Writing Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.4 Scientific Writing

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 Scientific Writing: Medical Writing Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.5 Others

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 Others: Medical Writing Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Medical Writing Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Medical Writing Market Share, by Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Medical Journalism

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Medical Journalism: Medical Writing Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Medical Education

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Medical Education: Medical Writing Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Medico Marketing

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Medico Marketing: Medical Writing Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others: Medical Writing Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Medical Writing Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Medical Writing Market, By End User (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: Medical Writing Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Contract Research Organizations (CROs): Medical Writing Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Others: Medical Writing Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Medical Writing Market- Geographic Analysis

10.1 North America: Medical Writing Market

10.2 Europe: Medical Writing Market

10.3 Asia Pacific: Medical Writing Market

10.4 Middle East and Africa: Medical Writing Market

10.5 South and Central America: Medical Writing Market



11. Overview- Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak



12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Medical Writing Market

12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.2 Europe: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Recent Growth Strategies in the Medical Writing Market



14. Medical Writing Market -Company Profiles

14.1 Cactus Communications

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Services and Offerings

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Certara

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3 Covance

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4 Freyr Solutions

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 InClin Inc

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6 Parexel International Corporation

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 Quanticate

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 SIRO Clinpharm Private Limited

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9 Synchrogenix

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10 Trilogy Writing and Consulting GmbH

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis



15. Appendix

15.1 About the Publisher

15.2 Glossary of Terms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fbjfok

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

