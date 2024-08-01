Medically Home Announces Graham Barnes as CEO

Cofounder and former CEO Rami Karjian steps up to new role as advisor

BOSTON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medically Home, the leader in decentralizing advanced care to the home, today announced that its Board of Directors has named Graham Barnes as President and CEO of Medically Home effective immediately. Barnes brings extensive experience leading organizations with services adjacent to Medically Home's market, with a background that includes acute hospital staffing and scheduling, care coordination, home health, and contract lifecycle management segments.

Barnes has successfully led multiple companies in various stages of development as CEO and comes to Medically Home at a time when the company has earned recognized leadership in hospital-at-home care, a market that it has developed for the past 10 years.

"We are pleased to appoint Graham Barnes to the role of President and CEO. His track record of growing and nurturing healthcare companies gives us deep confidence in his ability to elevate Medically Home and build on the strong market position that has been achieved to date," said Maneesh Goyal, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Medically Home and Chief Operating Officer, Mayo Clinic Platform, at the Mayo Clinic. "We would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Rami Karjian for his dedication and leadership bringing Medically Home to where it is today."

Barnes' experience also includes healthcare software and technology across multiple healthcare use cases.

"I am honored to be appointed to lead Medically Home and advance its innovative model of care," said Barnes. "Medically Home has built a safe and robust clinical, logistics, and operational model that underpins acute care at home and post-acute care at home for more than 20 organizations. There is tremendous potential to continue partnering with leading healthcare organizations to provide patients and the clinicians who serve them with our scalable care model."

Barnes continued, "Medically Home is transforming healthcare by offering patient-centered, cost-effective care and expanding access to services for more patients in more areas with a wider range of medical needs."

Cofounder and former CEO Rami Karjian will join Medically Home cofounders Raphael Rakowski and Andy Lipman in a new advisory role at Medically Home, further leveraging his background in logistics management as the company continues to advance.

"Both Medically Home and the overall movement to decentralize care are at an inflection point," said Karjian. "Medically Home's platform has already successfully cared for more than 40,000 patients and we expect the market to accelerate with new opportunities in the future as Graham takes the helm. We are proud of all that has been done establishing this new model of patient care delivery and believe we have set a new standard in patient care that will endure. We welcome the next chapter for Medically Home under Graham's proven leadership."

Medically Home's partnerships include health systems and hospitals around the country and its model has provided hospital-level care for tens of thousands of patients since its first patient in 2017. For more information about Medically Home, visit www.medicallyhome.com.

About Medically Home

Medically Home operates a decentralized care model for patients with serious or complex illnesses in partnership with health systems, physician groups, and payers to safely provide emergency and hospital-level care for their patients at home. Medically Home provides all that is needed including the clinical protocols, reimbursement model, platform technology, and fulfillment of the clinical services required for partners to deliver care in the home. For more information visit www.medicallyhome.com.

