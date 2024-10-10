Medically Home Expands the Responsibilities of its Chief Medical Officer, Pippa Shulman, DO, MPH to Include Chief Strategy Officer

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medically Home, a tech-enabled services company coordinating acute hospital care to the home for patients, today announced that it has expanded the responsibilities of its Chief Medical Officer, Pippa Shulman, DO, MPH, who will now also serve as Chief Strategy Officer. Shulman has played a formative role in creating and building the growing advanced-care-at-home industry as the clinical architect of Medically Home's model, which has enabled care for more than 40,000 patients since 2017 when it admitted its first patient at home.

This latest strategic move by Medically Home underscores its continued leadership and innovation in hospital-at-home care delivery.

Medically Home CEO, Graham Barnes said, "Pippa's expertise in this sector is unmatched. This new responsibility will focus on delivering a forward-looking outlook for Medically Home by evaluating innovations, and critically thinking about our long-term direction, to ensure the organization's ongoing and future success. Medically Home is the leader in the hospital-at-home industry, which is undergoing accelerated growth. We believe that hospital-at-home care delivery will become a permanent fixture within the healthcare infrastructure. And I couldn't think of anyone better than Pippa to lead our strategy and maintain Medically Home's competitive advantage."

Medically Home provided one of the first operating platforms for hospital-at-home care in the U.S. and has partnered with leading health systems and hospitals to enable advanced care at home for their patients, even before the pandemic drove home the need for dynamic capacity. Today, that need continues, with resource-constrained health systems and hospitals struggling to meet the needs of their patients and to improve the patient experience.

"The access to care that hospital-at-home provides and the opportunity it presents for improved patient outcomes are so important to me as a clinician," said Shulman. "When I began working with Medically Home, more than 42,000 patients ago, my goal was to ensure that patients and clinicians could benefit from clinical insights gained through caring for a patient in their own environment. There are new innovations coming on the scene, some that Medically Home has developed and some that Medically Home will leverage through partnerships, and I'm pleased to be here helping guide this organization as it continues to lead the way."

Medically Home has developed a proprietary technology platform, with a logistics and clinical model, and a network of service providers, that placed together, enable advanced care in the home. Medically Home operates its model together with its health system partners, enabling hospital care for patients in their homes, with more than 20 leading health systems nationwide.

