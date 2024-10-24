Medically Home's First-of-its-Kind Platform Technology Supports Hospital Care for More Than 45,000 Patients at Home

Company finds that its proprietary platform technology, together with its clinical advisory services, expert consulting and logistics fulfillment capabilities are key to the delivery of acute hospital-at-home care.

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medically Home, a tech-enabled services company coordinating acute hospital care to the home for patients, today announced that more than 45,000 patients (and counting) have received hospital care at home through a Medically Home-enabled program.

For nearly a decade, Medically Home has led a transformative shift in healthcare, changing the way that care is delivered, so that qualified patients can receive hospital care in their homes. One of the keys to Medically Home's model is a first-of-its-kind care coordination, biometric monitoring, logistics and fulfillment platform, developed by Medically Home.

"While remote patient monitoring (RPM) technology often dominates discussions about enabling hospital-at-home care, RPM has now become a commodity because the most significant technological breakthrough lies in automating care coordination and physician order fulfillment," said Graham Barnes, Medically Home's CEO. "Our proprietary technology platform is a pioneering solution that translates physician orders into advanced care services that are delivered directly by contracted providers into the home, on demand, on short notice, 24/7—a key capability for providing this type of care."

The Medically Home technology platform integrates with the customers' EHR via bi-directional data interfaces, making it possible to deliver hospital care in the home using a differentiated network of rapid response service providers that enable health systems to extend their brand of hospital care to patients in their homes.

"Medically Home continues to redefine the landscape of hospital care, enabling health systems nationwide to deliver advanced medical care," said Pippa Shulman, DO, MPH, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Strategy Officer for Medically Home. "With more than 20 health systems leveraging Medically Home's programs, hospitals are adding dynamic capacity while preserving critical resources, including increasingly scarce inpatient beds."

Medically Home's technology platform is at the forefront of making hospital-at-home care a reality.

About Medically Home

Medically Home is the leader in the hospital-at-home care model for qualified patients with serious or complex illnesses in partnership with health systems, physician groups, and payers to safely provide emergency and hospital-level care for their patients at home. Medically Home provides a complete system, including the clinical protocols, platform technology, and fulfillment of the clinical services required for partners to deliver care in the home. More than 50% of all patients admitted for hospital at home care under the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) waiver over the past three years received hospital care through a Medically Home-enabled program. For more information visit www.medicallyhome.com.

SOURCE Medically Home