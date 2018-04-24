MedicalMine Inc. Completes Surescripts EPCS Certification

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MedicalMine Inc. a leading provider in cloud and mobile-based Health IT software, announces that one of its products, ChARM EHR has been certified by Surescripts for E-Prescribing for Controlled Substances (EPCS). ChARM EHR users will now be able to electronically and securely exchange controlled substance prescriptions with pharmacies without risk of alteration or diversion.

Electronic Prescribing of Controlled Substances

"The integration of EPCS is a valuable addition to the ChARM Health suite of applications. The incorporation of secure and two-factor authenticated transmission of EPCS allows the convenience of electronic prescriptions, while keeping the prescriptions of controlled substances free from potential abuse. This enhancement also supports the current emphasis on curtailing prescription drug abuse," said Pramila Srinivasan, CEO, MedicalMine Inc.

The connection to Surescripts also allows for electronic routing of controlled substance prescription refill requests, which physicians can receive through their office computer instead of their fax machine. Refill authorizations, or denials, can then be electronically communicated back to the pharmacy with just a few clicks of a computer mouse, thereby eliminating the repeated need for back and forth faxes and phone calls associated with the traditional refill process. New prescriptions can also be routed directly to pharmacy computers before a patient ever leaves their physician's office. Prescribers can now also cancel a prescription that has been already transmitted to the pharmacy.

ChARM Health, created by a California-based company, MedicalMine Inc., is an emerging leader in cloud and mobile-based Health IT solutions. As the most affordable healthcare management solution in the country, ChARM Health's mission is to serve independent practices by empowering them with clinical and financial software that improve provider and patient experience.

ChARM Health's integrated electronic health record product suite is built to coordinate superior patient care, reduce delivery costs, and provide superior data analytics and insights. ChARM Health includes electronic health records, practice management, a comprehensive patient portal for patient engagement, revenue cycle management, telehealth solutions, and an Instant Messaging solution for Providers, MDMessage, all with complimentary mobile solutions.

For more information on ChARM Health visit https://www.charmhealth.com. To get breaking news on ChARM, follow the company on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/charmhealth and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/charmhealth.

Related Links

EPCS

ChARM EHR.PM.RCM

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s83VTw7s6Vg

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medicalmine-inc-completes-surescripts-epcs-certification-300635569.html

SOURCE MedicalMine Inc.

Related Links

http://www.i-newswire.com

