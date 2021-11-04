MedicaMetrix Launches Reg A Equity Financing and Public Investor Website

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedicaMetrix, Inc. (the "Company") an innovator in medical device development, launched a Regulation A, Tier 2 equity financing ("the Offering"). In addition, the Company has launched an online investor portal containing information and resources for both public and accredited investors.

MedicaMetrix is a growing entity in the medical device and technology fields with multiple products in development. The Company's initial product introductions are ProstaMetrixTM, an innovative prostate measuring device, and SureSetTM, a line of IV securement products. The Company also has additional products in the pipeline, with further announcements coming soon.

"We believe the time is right to invite investors to MedicaMetrix," said CEO Robert Rudelius. "We have seen significant progress in the development of both ProstaMetrixTM and SureSetTM and I am confident that the Company will further build its reputation as an emerging force in the medical device industry."

In recent months, MedicaMetrix has received multiple clearances and certifications that will allow the manufacturing, distribution, and sales of its products both domestically and internationally. The company has operations in both the United States and India, with clinical trials of both ProstaMetrixTM and SureSetTM in progress in multiple locations.

We are excited to offer public investors the opportunity to invest in the future of our company," said CFO Paul Edwards. "We have strategically built MedicaMetrix with a strong executive team, high-quality operations, and most importantly innovative products and brands. This Offering, along with our investor portal, are the first steps in our journey to build upon our strong foundation and deliver long-term shareholder value."

MedicaMetrix is offering up to 4,000,000 shares of fully voting common stock ("Shares of Common Stock"), for US$5.00 per Share. The Shares are being offered pursuant to Regulation A of Section 3(b) of the Securities Act, as amended, for Tier 2 offerings, by management on a "best-efforts" basis directly to purchasers who satisfy the requirements set forth in Regulation A.

The Company encourages all interested investors to visit investor.medicametrix.com for information on how to invest in the Offering, as well as a link to the Offering Circular. The company can also be reached by calling 617.488.9233.

About MedicaMetrix

MedicaMetrix develops innovative medical technologies and device solutions that transform the healthcare status quo, leading to better medical outcomes, streamlined care and an enhanced patient experience.

MedicaMetrix is leading the development of a new paradigm that transforms the diagnosis, treatment, and management of prostate health by filling the gap between PSA testing and biopsies and surgery.

MedicaMetrix plans to continue to acquire and develop additional, new medical devices with the goal to bring them to market rapidly by leveraging its production facilities in the U.S. and India.

Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. MedicaMetrix Inc. does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will MedicaMetrix Inc. and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

SOURCE MedicaMetrix, Inc.

