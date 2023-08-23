MEDICARDIA HEALTH INC. ADVANCED HEALTH ANALYTICS FOR POPULATION HEALTH AND VIRTUAL CARE

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediCardia Health Inc., the pioneering platform for data driven connected health has announced new state of the art analytics and data management capabilities to further enhance their intelligent digital medicine platform. "In an era marked by exponential technological growth, the healthcare industry is making significant strides in harnessing data-driven insights to revolutionize patient care and population health management as the industry transitions to value based care," said CTO David Geddam.

With the escalating volume of healthcare data generated daily, especially in cardiac care, the team saw the opportunity to leverage analytics to drive precision medicine through remote monitoring and virtual care. "This latest capability allows hospitals to triage patients based on risk and medical necessity and provides insights that help healthcare systems improve quality according to value-based care measures, and scale remote monitoring and virtual care services to meet the demand of the growing population with chronic conditions that account for 2/3 of the US total healthcare expenditure," added CEO Indrajit Choudhuri, MD.

MediCardia is partnering with local and national clients to test and demonstrate the value of their unique analytics model and data driven insights that identifies risk and medical necessity in populations, as well as recommendations to improve quality of care, acuity and cost.

About MediCardia Health

MediCardia is a technology convergence platform for connected precision health that maximizes quality and efficiencies while increasing revenue to drive the transition to value-based care. Leveraging cloud APIs, data from multiple disparate clinical sources is retrieved and integrated in real-time with EHR data. Advanced statistical methods and machine learning guide the user towards specific actions that are more likely to deliver the best outcomes and lower costs, all at the point of care.

