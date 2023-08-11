MediCardia Health, Inc. Announces Release of HeartChart™ Mobile App

News provided by

MediCardia Health Inc.

11 Aug, 2023, 12:36 ET

MEQUON, Wis., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediCardia Health, Inc. a digital health innovation leader has announced release of HeartChart™ Mobile, a mobile app based on the MediCardia HeartChart dashboard. Notably, the app focuses on provider communications to address the last mile problem of remote patient monitoring and closes the gap between providers and care managers attempting to provide population-wide remote patient monitoring and virtual care services at scale.

Speaking under conditions of anonymity, CEO and Founder, Dr. Indrajit Choudhuri, discussed "The last mile problem of RPM [remote patient monitoring] used to be logistics of device procurement and device delivery to the patient. Companies have solved that in many ways. Today it's the inability for care teams to communicate effectively with their providers to effectively manage their patient populations. In order for remote teams to drive RPM at scale they need to be able to present a complete and yet concise picture of the patient to providers when questions about care decisions arise, and this needs to be to be delivered to the provider in an unobtrusive manner that allows that decision to be made in the moment. Hence a communication platform geared specifically for RPM and virtual care management was what we created to promote the needed just-in-time capability that allows 3rd party care management and large virtual care teams to effectively scale RPM and other virtual care programs."

About MediCardia Health 
MediCardia is a technology convergence platform for connected precision health that maximizes quality and efficiencies while increasing revenue to drive the transition to value-based care. Leveraging cloud APIs, data from multiple disparate clinical sources is retrieved and integrated in real-time with EHR data. Advanced statistical methods and machine learning guide the user towards specific actions that are more likely to deliver the best outcomes and lower costs, all at the point of care. 

www.medicardiahealth.com

[email protected]

Tel: 884-30-HEART

SOURCE MediCardia Health Inc.

