MEDICARDIA HEALTH INC. ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF SOFTWARE VERSION NAMED 'CO-PILOT'

MediCardia Health Inc.

19 Aug, 2023, 10:09 ET

MEQUON, Wis., Aug. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediCardia Health Inc., announced major advancements in its proprietary technologies for healthcare with updates to MediCardia core software called 'Co-Pilot' combined with its proprietary Clinical Intelligence Engine and Generative AI to help augment clinical notes and a tailored treatment plan for personalized healthcare. MediCardia is uniquely positioned to amplify an organization's ability to help others by leveraging trusted data analytic models for clinical guidelines, recommendations and treatment plans to address the biggest challenges in transforming healthcare today.

MediCardia started in 2020 to address the health industry's challenges — from reducing clinician burnout, delivering more personalized experiences for patients, clinicians and enabling health data interoperability. With today's announcement, MediCardia continues to deliver on its healthcare strategy with solutions that help enhance patient engagement and clinician experiences, empower healthcare teams with data in context and collaboration, and improve clinical and operational insights.

The health industry is generating more and more data, which is unstructured and increasingly more difficult to manage. Within this ever-increasing amount of data lies the solution to exponentially better patient care and outcomes. The key to unlocking the data is interoperability across the entire health ecosystem. MediCardia aggregates and summarizes all the data in context and provides the most holistic view of the patient and data for the clinician to act upon.

With MediCardia "Co-Pilot", data from all spectrums including historical activity, clinical notes, guidelines, medications, medical images and medical devices can be interpreted and summarized along with clinical information, delivering optimized results to the end user of the data. MediCardia's transformative vision of healthcare which optimizes the power of data in context is best visualized by visiting our website at www.medicardiahealth.com to request a demo.

About MediCardia Health

MediCardia is a technology convergence platform for connected precision health that maximizes quality and efficiencies while increasing revenue to drive the transition to value-based care. Leveraging cloud APIs, data from multiple disparate clinical sources is retrieved and integrated in real-time with EHR data. Advanced statistical methods and machine learning guide the user towards specific actions that are more likely to deliver the best outcomes and lower costs, all at the point of care.

www.medicardiahealth.com

[email protected]

Tel: 884-30-HEART

SOURCE MediCardia Health Inc.

