MEDICARDIA HEALTH INC. INCORPORATES WEARABLE ECG INTO ADVANCED REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING PLATFORM FOR ATRIAL FIBRILLATION SCREENING

News provided by

MediCardia Health Inc.

23 Aug, 2023, 11:55 ET

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediCardia Health announced the integration of wearable ECG from FDA registered consumer devices for use in remote monitoring of patients with and at risk for developing atrial fibrillation (AF). The advance marks an important milestone for the company in streamlining care of people with atrial fibrillation through remote monitoring and virtual care.

"Atrial fibrillation is the most common heart rhythm disorder, affecting more than 40 million people around the world. Atrial fibrillation increases the risk of stroke five-fold and these strokes are often fatal or disabling, particularly because 25-40% of patients are not even aware they are in AF. Clinical trials have demonstrated the benefit of both implanted devices as well as consumer wearables and handheld devices in screening for AF" said Indrajit Choudhuri, MD, Medical Director, Cardiac Electrophysiology at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, Pleasant Prairie, WI. "Early detection of atrial fibrillation leveraging consumer devices that millions of people already have or have easy access to, could identify and prevent stroke in millions at risk, and is more acceptable to patients than repeated visits to a physician's office, emergency room or hospital to obtain an ECG."

The new capability from MediCardia is part of a comprehensive offering for cardiovascular disease management the company has been developing that leverages remote monitoring and virtual care, enhanced by clinical intelligence and analytics, to help healthcare delivery organizations translate their overall population health goals into a patient-specific clinical strategy.

About MediCardia Health

MediCardia is a technology convergence platform for connected precision health that maximizes quality and efficiencies while increasing revenue to drive the transition to value-based care. Leveraging cloud APIs, data from multiple disparate clinical sources is retrieved and integrated in real-time with EHR data. Advanced statistical methods and machine learning guide the user towards specific actions that are more likely to deliver the best outcomes and lower costs, all at the point of care.

www.medicardiahealth.com

[email protected]

Tel: 884-30-HEART

SOURCE MediCardia Health Inc.

Also from this source

MEDICARDIA HEALTH INC. ADVANCED HEALTH ANALYTICS FOR POPULATION HEALTH AND VIRTUAL CARE

MEDICARDIA HEALTH INC. ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF SOFTWARE VERSION NAMED 'CO-PILOT'

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.