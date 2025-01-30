Medicare Advantage Members Gain Access to Innovative Digital Therapeutics Through New Partnership

Kaia Health and eternalHealth Partner to Deliver Affordable, Effective Care to Seniors in Massachusetts and Arizona

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare Advantage members in Massachusetts and Arizona now have a powerful new resource to help manage pain and physical function, thanks to a unique partnership between eternalHealth and Kaia Health. This collaboration brings clinically validated, low cost digital therapy to Medicare Advantage members, empowering them to take control of their health from the comfort of their homes.

73% chronic pain reduction 39% improved sleep quality

Amid rising healthcare costs, digital therapy offers an effective, affordable alternative. A recent study by Kaia Health demonstrated a 73% reduction in chronic pain and a 39% improvement in sleep quality among users. Validated across 20 clinical trials, Kaia Health's solutions provide care at a fraction of the cost of traditional treatments. By eliminating the need for frequent clinic visits, members can access personalized care from their smartphones or tablets, reducing financial and logistical burdens.

Through this innovative partnership, eternalHealth continues to expand its comprehensive benefits by offering members access to Kaia Health's solutions for musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions. The platform combines proprietary motion analysis technology and clinical expertise to create personalized, effective therapy programs.

"Our digital programs offer convenient and effective ways to address pain and physical function challenges," said Adam Pellegrini, CEO of Kaia Health. "We're thrilled to partner with eternalHealth to bring Kaia to their Medicare Advantage members, particularly those living with joint pain."

Larry Butler, Sr. Director of Financial Underwriting at BCBS, shared his experience with Kaia Health:

"After using the Kaia program for four months, I've observed increased core strength and reduced pain. Having the app to model exercises and track my progress has kept me motivated," Butler explained. "On a recent vacation, I was thrilled to manage long flights and active days without back spasms—something I couldn't do before."

eternalHealth, known for its commitment to quality and affordability, shares its enthusiasm for the partnership. "This collaboration with Kaia Health represents a significant step forward in delivering innovative, high-quality care to our members," said Pooja Ika, Founder & CEO at eternalHealth. "By integrating digital therapies, we are enhancing health outcomes while offering cost-effective, personalized solutions tailored to our members' needs."

Learn more about accessing these services through eternalHealth at www.eternalHealth.com .

About Kaia Health

Kaia Health is one of the world's largest digital therapeutics companies, dedicated to empowering millions to live healthier lives. With nearly 65 million lives covered globally, Kaia Health partners with leading health plans, employers, and providers to deliver clinically validated treatments for MSK conditions and COPD through AI-driven, accessible technology. For more information, visit www.kaiahealth.com .

About eternalHealth

eternalHealth is an innovative Medicare Advantage health plan revolutionizing healthcare delivery through technology-forward solutions and comprehensive coverage. Based in Boston, eternalHealth provides high-quality, affordable healthcare solutions to Medicare beneficiaries in Massachusetts and Arizona, with a focus on personalized care and member satisfaction.

eternalHealth is an HMO plan with a Medicare Contract for HMO, HMO-POS and PPO offerings. Enrollment in eternalHealth depends on contract renewal. To enroll in an eternalHealth plan you must meet certain eligibility requirements and reside in the plan's CMS-approved service area. Benefits and cost sharing may vary by plan.

SOURCE eternalHealth