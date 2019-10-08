Medicare Beneficiaries Can Explore Coverage Options During October 17 "Medicare Shop & Compare"

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare beneficiaries who want help as they navigate through the complexities of Medicare enrollment are encouraged to attend the complimentary "Medicare Shop & Compare" event, 3 to 7 p.m., October 17, 2019, at the Firestone Country Club, 452 E. Warner Road, Akron, OH 44319. The event is a great opportunity to learn more about Medicare Advantage plan options as well as other options for Medicare coverage.

The event will include light refreshments and an opportunity to meet the "Akron 60 Strong Ambassadors," a group of inspirational sixty somethings who will be featured in an exclusive 2020 calendar highlighting Akron area landmarks, entertainment and activities. The 60 Strong Ambassadors are inspirational people in their 60s who practice healthy lifestyles and give back to the community in a variety of ways. The calendar also includes health tips and important Medicare enrollment dates.

Pioneer Physicians Network is hosting the event and will have representatives available to answer questions about their Paradigm Senior Care Advantage program. Pioneer's program expands the cooperation and coordination between the physician group and insurance companies. It is not a new Medicare Advantage plan. Rather it is a new approach to care delivery. Under this program, patients have the flexibility to choose a health plan from one of the participating insurance companies and still have access to the same innovative care program Pioneer has designed. Paradigm Senior Care Advantage provides access to wellness and health education services and care coordination resources when needed.

Medicare open enrollment takes place between October 15 and December 7, and it's an opportunity for Medicare beneficiaries to explore and choose their 2020 Medicare coverage. The choices include traditional Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan. The Medicare Advantage plans, which generally provide additional benefits such as prescription drug coverage, are offered by health insurance companies that contract with Medicare. For more information, visit http://www.paradigmseniorcareadvantage.com/

