Medicare Beneficiaries Explore Coverage Options At Free November 2 And November 9 Medicare Expos

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare beneficiaries who want help as they navigate through the complexities of Medicare enrollment are encouraged to attend complimentary "Medicare Shop & Compare" events: Saturday, November 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wyndham Conference Center (3401 South I-35, Austin), and Saturday, November 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Baca Center in Round Rock (301 W Bagdad Ave #2, Round Rock). The events are a great opportunity to learn more about Medicare Advantage plan options as well as other options for Medicare coverage.

Connected Senior Care Advantage, a collaboration between Austin Regional Clinic (ARC), Premier Family Physicians (Premier) and Capital Medical Clinic (Capital), is hosting the event and will have representatives available to answer questions about the Medicare Advantage plans they partner with and the Connected Senior Care Advantage program. CSCA is not a new Medicare Advantage plan. Rather it is a new approach to care delivery built on the premise that through stronger connections between patients, physicians and health plans, health care can be transformed. CSCA is offered exclusively to patients under the care of ARC, Premier, and Capital Primary Care Physicians. You can sign up for the expo on the events page on the CSCA website.

Between October 15 and December 7, Medicare beneficiaries have the opportunity to explore and choose their 2020 Medicare coverage. The choices include traditional Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan. The Medicare Advantage plans, which generally provide additional benefits such as prescription drug coverage, are offered by health insurance companies that contract with Medicare. For more information, visit: connectedseniorcareadvantage.com.

SOURCE Connected Senior Care Advantage

Related Links

https://www.connectedseniorcareadvantage.com

