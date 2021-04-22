Medicare Data Reveals Best-of-the-Best Hospice Care Providers

JACKSON, Mich., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Careline Hospice is pleased to report that the most recent data (Third Quarter 2020), released by the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, reveals Careline Hospice to lead the best-of-the-best hospice care providers in Michigan as measured by the number of home visits provided to hospice patients under their care, in the last seven (7) days at end-of-life.

Careline Hospice ranks in the top 1.5 percent of all 132 Michigan Hospices and is one of two Michigan Hospice Companies providing more than 8½ home visits to patients in their last seven days at end-of-life.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has found through its analyses of claims data that hospice decedents receiving care at home received few skilled visits the last two to four days of life (CMS: Related CR Release Date: August 14, 2015). CMS found some hospice providers did not provide any skilled visits in the last two days of life to more than 50 percent of their patients. The Journal of Palliative Medicine published data from a study, Hospice Visit Patterns in the Last Seven Days of Life, indicating that only 44 percent of hospice patients had at least one in-person direct care visit by a registered nurse or social worker in the last seven days of life; 6.6 percent had only phone contact and 30.4 percent had no hospice contact in the last seven days of life. (Abstract Published by Research Team: Pedro L Gozalo, Joan M Teno, Carol Spence)

Careline Hospice understands the importance of the responsibility they embrace in caring for the terminally ill and their family. Careline Hospice is dedicated to providing professional clinical care, managing pain and other symptoms, and meeting patients' and their family's social, emotional, and spiritual needs. Their hospice philosophy allows patients to be where they call home, close to family and friends, while still under professional medical supervision.

The 132 Medicare-certified hospice companies in Michigan provided an average of 5.03 visits to the patients in the last seven days at end-of-life. Careline Hospice exceeds this average by over 70 percent in their dedication their Expect Exceptional commitment to patients, referring providers and their employees. The bottom 25 percent of all Michigan hospices provided less than 2.74 visits to patients in the last seven days at end-of-life and eight Michigan hospices provided no visits in the last seven days at end-of-life.

About Careline Health Group:

Careline Health Group and its affiliates ("Careline") provide Physician Services and Hospice care for the frail and elderly as well as the terminally ill. Careline is different by design. Our teams provide better care and outcomes by combining technology with human experience. Careline's goal is to provide exceptional care where and when it is best for patients and their families. For more information, please visit carelinehealthgroup.com .

