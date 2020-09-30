Medicare for All Continues to Win for Health Reform: Insure.com Study

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest health reform survey by Insure.com, Americans continue to favor Medicare as the preferred approach over other options. This survey has been conducted quarterly since fall 2019. With 1,500 responding this fall, 26% indicate "Medicare for all" is their top choice for health care coverage.

The survey also finds "keeping everything the same" to be a close second favorite, with 22% choosing that option. Twenty percent prefer improving the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which means holding on to "Obamacare" but finding ways to make it better. At the opposite end, 14% of survey respondents want to repeal the ACA.

Find the complete survey results here: New survey finds Medicare for all remains the most popular health care plan.

"Medicare for all remains the most popular selection, but support for keeping everything the same has tripled since fall, 2019," observes Les Masterson, Insure's managing editor. "That means there's a nearly-even split between Americans who want to completely revamp the health care system and those who are satisfied with their health insurance. We've also seen support for a public option drop over the past year, as that health care reform proposal is barely discussed anymore."

The two top responses remain the same as they were in two quarterly surveys conducted earlier in 2020. Consumers' preferences on health reform have shifted as the election is nearly upon us. Below are the changing levels of support for health reform options among survey respondents over the past five quarters.



Fall 2019 Winter 2020 Spring 2020 Summer 2020 Fall 2020 Medicare for all 21% 25% 23% 27% 26% Keep everything the same 7% 17% 24% 21% 22% Improve the Affordable Care Act 7% 23% 17% 19% 20% Repeal the ACA 16% 16% 15% 15% 14% Public option 28% 19% 15% 13% 12% Lower Medicare eligibility age to 60 -- -- 6% 6% 6%

While some of the results fluctuated over the duration of the surveys, Insure's team finds the COVID-19 crisis hasn't affected people's opinions on Medicare for all. In fact, just 11% of those surveyed said that the coronavirus crisis instigated a change in their support for Medicare for all.

Additional resource:

Insure's managing editor, Les Masterson, is available to draw conclusions from recent surveys and discuss consumer preferences on health reform.

About Insure

Insure is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. Insure is a member of the company's expert research and publishing division.

For more than 20 years, Insure has served as a comprehensive consumer resource for insurance information, offering expert advice, articles, news, and tools about car, home, health, and life insurance. Consumers have access to free car insurance quotes and guidance on finding the right insurance policy, saving money and solving claims problems.

Twitter: @InsureCom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Insure

Media contact

Charlene Arsenault

Public Relations Outreach Specialist

508-736-7708

[email protected]

LinkedIn

SOURCE Insure.com

Related Links

https://www.insure.com

