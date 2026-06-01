Medicare Fraud Prevention Week Begins June 1

Bills for services or supplies that were not ordered or received





Orders for tests or services that are unnecessary





Calls from someone claiming to be from Medicare or a doctor's office asking for your Medicare number

"Medicare fraud is big business for criminals," says Brandy Bauer, director of the SMP Resource Center, which promotes national visibility for the SMP program. "Medicare Fraud Prevention Week is an opportunity to remind people with Medicare that there are steps they can take to prevent, detect, and report fraud."

The SMP advises Medicare beneficiaries, their families, and caregivers to:

Never share your Medicare number with anyone except trusted health professionals.

Hang up on unsolicited calls from Medicare.

Review Medicare Summary Notices and Explanation of Benefits for unusual charges.

Use the My Health Care Tracker or SMP Medicare Tracker app to record appointment information and compare it with bills.

Report suspicious activity to your local SMP by calling 1-877-808-2468 or filling out the online suspected fraud form.

With programs in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, SMP provides free, unbiased one-on-one assistance to Medicare beneficiaries, their families, and caregivers. Local SMP team members help people identify potential fraud, review billing concerns, and report suspected scams to the appropriate agencies.

Visit the SMP Resource Center website or Facebook page for tips on preventing fraud, information about recent scams, and help finding your local SMP program.

About Senior Medicare Patrol

Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) is a national program administered by the Administration for Community Living, an operating division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. SMP empowers and assists Medicare beneficiaries, their families, and caregivers, to prevent, detect, and report suspected health care fraud, errors, and abuse through outreach, counseling, and education. For more information on the program's history, funding, and outcomes, visit ACL.gov.

This SMP Resource Center is supported by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $1,500,000 with 100% funding by ACL/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by ACL/HHS or the U.S. government.

Media Contact:

Brandy Bauer, Director, SMP Resource Center

[email protected]

SOURCE SMP Resource Center