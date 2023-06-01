Medicare Fraud Prevention Week Starts June 5

Everyone Can Prevent Medicare Fraud

ALBANY, N.Y., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion per year. It costs Medicare beneficiaries in time, stress, their medical identities, and even their health. It costs families, friends, and caregivers in worry and lost work when helping their loved ones recover from falling victim to Medicare fraud.

"Medicare fraud has a devastating impact on both beneficiaries and the Medicare program," said Maria Alvarez, Executive Director of the New York StateWide Senior Action Council (StateWide), administrator of New York's Senior Medical Patrol (SMP).

SMPs help educate and empower Medicare beneficiaries in the fight against health care fraud. Your SMP can help you with your questions, concerns, or complaints about potential fraud and abuse issues. It also provides information and educational presentations.

"We teach people how to avoid experiencing Medicare fraud. By preventing fraud from happening, this program helps individuals and protects the Medicare program for generations to come," Alvarez added.

Learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones by joining the (SMP) and StateWide for Medicare Fraud Prevention Week, held June 5-11, 2023. The start date is June 5, or "6-5," because most people become eligible for Medicare when they turn 65 years old. Learn more about Medicare Fraud Prevention Week at www.smpresource.org.

In New York, please call StateWide's hotline at 1-800-333-4374 or visit www.nysenior.org for any questions you might have regarding Medicare fraud. Certified counselors are ready to help regarding Medicare benefits, and issues as well as Medicare Fraud Prevention Week.

