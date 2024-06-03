Medicare Fraud Prevention Week Teaches Everyone How to Prevent Fraud

CINCINNATI, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion per year. It costs Medicare beneficiaries in time, stress, their medical identities, and potentially their health. It costs families, friends, and caregivers in worry and lost work when helping their loved ones recover from falling victim to Medicare fraud.

"Medicare fraud has a devastating impact on both beneficiaries and the Medicare program," said Cathy Rafales, Director, Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP), part of the non-profit group, Pro Seniors, Inc. "We teach people how to avoid experiencing Medicare fraud. By preventing fraud from happening, this program helps individuals and protects the Medicare program for generations to come."

Learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones by joining the Senior Medicare Patrol and their partners for Medicare Fraud Prevention Week which runs the week of June 5, or 6/5, because most people become eligible for Medicare when they turn 65.

"We're excited to teach people both about how to protect themselves from Medicare fraud and about the services that the Senior Medicare Patrol program offers. We hope that people will remember the numbers '6-5' to help us celebrate Medicare Fraud Prevention Week," said Rafales.

Everyone plays a part in the fight against fraud. During Medicare Fraud Prevention Week:

Medicare beneficiaries can monitor their insurance statements to make sure products and services received match what is on the statements. They can request free My Health Care Trackers from the Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol.

Caregivers can help by being on the lookout for items such as durable medical equipment (like boxes of knee braces) lying around the house that may have been shipped to the beneficiary without their or their doctor's approval. They can remind their client or loved one to never give out their Medicare number or other personal information over the phone.

Families can help by talking to their loved ones about protecting their Medicare number just as they would a credit card number. They can help their loved ones create a Medicare.gov account to access their Medicare statements online or remind them to open and review them when they come in the mail. They can also register their phone number on "do not call" lists and go to optoutprescreen.com to opt out of mailings.

Partners and professionals can help by sharing SMP information on social media, referring clients and consumers to the SMP, and inviting the SMP to speak during a shared event.

Health care providers can help by talking to patients about health care-related scams such as those related to durable medical equipment and genetic testing schemes. They can remind them that products and services should only be ordered by physicians they regularly see. Needed medical items should never be ordered through TV ads or unsolicited calls.

Community members can help by looking out for older neighbors. They can encourage those they know to talk to a trusted source about their Medicare questions and tell neighbors about the most recent Medicare scams. They can even consider volunteering with the Ohio SMP!

About the Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol

The Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol is part of the non-profit group Pro Seniors, Inc and is funded through a grant from the Administration for Community Living. We are fraud fighters helping to protect Medicare beneficiaries from medical identity fraud and stay safe from scammers. You can contact us at 800-293-4767 or www.proseniors.org/ohio-smp.

About Pro Seniors, Inc

Pro Seniors, Inc is a non-profit organization that provides education, advice, advocacy, representation, and justice for seniors in Ohio through our three programs, all provided at no cost to clients. You can contact us at 800-488-6070 or learn more at www.proseniors.org.

