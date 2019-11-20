Medicare Supplement Agents: Oxford Life Makes Underwriting Easy with InstaWrite

InstaWrite is a better experience for agents and clients, improving upon the traditional Medicare supplement sales process by offering an almost instant health assessment.

"We have taken an interview process that typically lasts 15 to 20 minutes, and cut it down to about 15 seconds," stated Mike Quaranta, Oxford Life Insurance Company's Vice President of Sales.

Since InstaWrite is an electronic process, agents can perform the underwriting on a laptop computer, tablet or smartphone from a client's residence without involving anyone else.

Simply click on www.oxfordlife.com to sign in as an agent, access the "tools" tab and use the InstaWrite feature.

"The annual enrollment process is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7," Quaranta noted. "It's the period when independent agents conduct their annual reviews with their Medicare clients, and when most Medicare supplement sales are made. InstaWrite enables the qualification process time to be reduced drastically. By addressing the underwriting side of things, the agent's job is streamlined. The time savings is a huge benefit."

Oxford Life introduced InstaWrite in 2018 to streamline the life insurance qualification process. Agents have since embraced the feature to rave reviews.

Call (866) 641-9999 from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday for additional details. A Medicare supplement quick guide is available for download at www.oxfordlife.com.

New Partners

Oxford Life is pleased to announce that it has partnered with two new companies to offer Individual Vision® and ChooseHealthy® plans to its policyholders. These plans provide clients with more ways to take advantage of health and wellness benefits as well as vision benefits.

About Oxford Life

Oxford Life Insurance Company was founded in the Grand Canyon state of Arizona in 1965 and remains committed to supporting the senior market through life insurance, annuity, and Medicare supplement products that meet their financial needs. Oxford Life is continually working to support its mission of enabling seniors to live with dignity in their retirement years through financial security. Oxford Life is a strong player in every field where it competes, and constantly strives to be a leader in all categories of the life insurance and annuity markets. Oxford Life is a member of AMERCO®, a publicly traded financial holding network.

Contact:

Mike Quaranta

Vice President, Sales

Oxford Life Insurance Co.

mikequaranta@oxfordlife.com

SOURCE Oxford Life Insurance Company

Related Links

https://www.oxfordlife.com

