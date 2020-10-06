MedicareValue Blue Button API Integration

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Value, Inc., ("CareValue"), a leader in innovative Medicare shopping and enrollment technologies has been named an approved vendor by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to integrate the Blue Button Application Programming Interface (API) with MedicareValue.

As the industry moves toward a modern, digital health insurance ecosystem, CareValue remains at the forefront of technology innovation and continues to challenge the status quo. MedicareValue.com is a consumer-facing, agent-assisted platform that simplifies and expedites the Medicare health plan shopping experience. Consumers can create a profile and manage their Blue Button data permissions. Independent agents that are partnered with CareValue are empowered to leverage their client's historical data from the Blue Button (previous doctors, pharmacies, and Medicare prescription drug history) to assist their clients in selecting a Medicare plan that is economical and tailored to their needs.

With the current COVID-19 health pandemic, CareValue is dedicated to helping agents navigate the Medicare landscape. By leveraging CareValue's easy-to-use MedicareValue platform and newly expanded carrier options, agents can rest assured that they will not miss a beat while servicing their clients remotely.

CareValue is a leader in innovative Medicare shopping and enrollment solutions. CareValue offers a suite of technology solutions to support independent agents, agencies, National Marketing Organizations (NMO), and Field Marketing Organizations (FMO). CareValue is actively engaging in contractual agreements in the Senior Insurance Market. Licensed insurance agents interested in getting their own free MedicareValue website are encouraged to call 1-855-888-8326 or visit us at CareValue.com/Get-Contracted.

