Medicat Announces COVID Solution for College Campus Management

ATLANTA, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicat announced their COVID Solution for Managing COVID-19 on Campus.

Dozens of colleges and universities across the country have already turned to Medicat to understand and solve the challenge of managing COVID-19 as they prepare to reopen. They recognize Medicat's innovative leadership and world-class college health EHR system provides the progressive technology, tools, and support critical to managing COVID-19 on campus.

"Our discussions with university leaders across the country have centered around the challenge and responsibility their institutions, and especially their health centers, are facing as they prepare for returning students amidst the pandemic," said Daryl Rolley, CEO. "They recognize Medicat's technology innovation and know that Medicat's COVID Solution is essential to facilitating an efficient reopening and vital to keeping their students and campus communities safe."

As the leader in college health EHR, Medicat is uniquely positioned to help campuses respond to the pandemic with the vision and technology to safely and efficiently reopen. With symptom tracking, high-volume testing, lab interfaces, COVID Status dashboards, exposure risk management/contact tracing, monitoring, notifications, business intelligence reports, and expert consultation, Medicat software and services take COVID plans from vision to reality.

"Long before the pandemic began, Medicat was building the tools and laying the foundation to successfully manage outbreaks on campus," said Ruth Patten, Director of Client Development. "From the onset, Medicat has been supporting our customers with expertise and guidance like the highly-attended webinar series Managing COVID-19 on Campus to facilitate response, planning, preparation, and management, along with ongoing dialogue and education."

With the technology and expertise needed to prepare and execute the COVID plan at every size campus and long-term solutions that serve way beyond the pandemic, Medicat is the one company, one solution, one service campuses need to confidently welcome students back and keep campus communities safe and healthy.

About Medicat

Medicat is the leading provider of college health EHR with the latest cloud-based technology and intuitive design that delivers an incomparable user experience. Medicat's hosted solution sets the industry standard – 99.99% Service Level Guarantee. Specializing in workflow efficiency and seamless transition from other EHRs or paper-based systems, Medicat brings the benefits of going digital to every campus. For more information, visit www.medicat.com/COVID-solution

SOURCE Medicat, LLC