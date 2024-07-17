Medicat Integrates with CCMH to Improve College Student Mental Health

ATLANTA, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicat, the leading provider of Electronic Health Records (EHR) software for college health and counseling centers nationwide, is excited to announce its new integration with the Center for Collegiate Mental Health (CCMH) Standard Data Set. This collaboration aims to enhance the quality and effectiveness of mental health services provided to college students across the country.

CCMH, based out of Penn State University, is on a mission to create a standardized database of college mental health data from participating institutions, serving as a crucial resource for information and research on college student mental health.

College counseling centers using Medicat One will now be able to integrate the Standard Data Set client information questions into any form they use with students. This partnership will enable counseling centers to enhance their clinical practices through access to the latest standardized data collection tools.

The integration is designed to be seamless, ensuring that counseling centers can easily adopt the new functionality without disrupting existing workflow. Medicat One clients will be able to access CCMH's Standard Data Set questions via the Form Library tool.

"Forging this partnership with CCMH is one of the many steps we've taken to better serve our clients and their students," said Ann Wright, Medicat's Director of Product. "This integration will empower college counseling centers to deliver more informed and effective care, ultimately supporting campus-wide mental health and well-being."

About Medicat

Medicat is the #1 EHR software provider in college health. Student health and counseling clinics use Medicat to improve the student experience, enabling providers to do what they do best – keeping students healthy.

About CCMH

CCMH is an international Practice-Research-Network of over 800 college and university counseling centers that brings together clinical work, research, and technology. CCMH collects data through routine clinical practice from college and university counseling centers, creating the largest PRN of its kind in the world. Since being developed in 2004 by Dr. Ben Locke, CCMH has collected data from over 1.5 million unique clients.

