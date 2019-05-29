Medicat, LLC Announces New Software Platform: Medicat One

ATLANTA, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicat, LLC announces the release of Medicat One, Medicat's new multi-tenant, cloud-based, SaaS technology platform that is changing college health management.

Medicat is proud to introduce the next generation of College Health EHR—Medicat One—the future of student health and wellness management for colleges, universities, and boarding schools. Medicat has partnered with college health practitioners for more than 25 years. Now, with direct input from our product advisory council, Medicat is rebuilding EHR from the ground up. Medicat One utilizes the latest multi-tenant, cloud-based SaaS technology and UI/UX, to provide a leading-edge user experience with intuitive design and streamlined workflows.

"The new Medicat One software platform catapults campus wellness management to a whole new level. By leveraging global partnerships, we've brought the future to design and technology. Medicat One empowers our users to meet today's values of student wellness and foster tomorrow's student retention and success," said Ann McLeer, Director of Product Development. "Medicat has been the leader in college health EHR for more than 20 years. Our continuing state of the art software development will ensure we're the leader for the next 20 years and beyond."

The first two modules of Medicat One have been released. The first, Medicat One BI, powered by Tableau, is a business intelligence solution that shapes essential clinical and operations data into visual insights to improve cost, quality, and allow immediate actions to be taken. The second, Medicat One ICM, includes features like compliance analysis, cohorts, and compliance dashboard to make paperless immunization management more powerful, more intuitive and more efficient for everyone. The third, Medicat One Counseling is scheduled for release in the Fall of 2019.

Medicat One. One platform. One integrated product.

"We've leveraged the collective thousands of years of experience of our customer base to build the next generation of cloud-based health management software," said Daryl Rolley, CEO. "With our continuing partnerships and technology innovation, we look forward to maintaining our leadership in college health EHR."

Medicat One BI and Medicat One ICM. Two of the many ways Medicat makes campus wellness easier to manage.

ABOUT MEDICAT:

Medicat is the #1 patient health management system in the college health market with over 460 education clients serving 4 million students across 47 states and 3 countries. Medicat's fully-integrated single-database suite of products and services includes Practice Management, Electronic Health Records, Total Billing, Business Intelligence, Patient Portal, Self Check-In, Enable Text™, Immunization Compliance Management, Test Environment, Sports Medicine, and Counseling. For more information, please visit: http://www.medicat.com/one

