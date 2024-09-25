Medicat Makes Immunization Compliance Easier at Leading Universities

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicat, the #1 provider of Electronic Health Records (EHR) software for colleges and universities, has expanded its immunization compliance management offerings, allowing schools to reduce inefficiency and keep their campus communities safer.

This progress is highlighted through two compelling case studies that explain the impact of these tools at the Georgia Institute of Technology and the University of Florida.

Continue reading to explore how Medicat's solutions had a major impact on the health and well-being of these two large, public institutions.

Georgia Tech: Automating Immunization Compliance

Georgia Tech faced the daunting task of verifying thousands of immunization records each summer, leading to process bottlenecks and stressed-out staff members. By partnering with Medicat, the university implemented a brand new solution called VeriVax and an integration with Georgia's State Immunization Registry (GRITS) to automate tedious tasks, increase compliance accuracy, and improve the student experience.

As highlighted in the full case study, Georgia Tech cut the number of immunization records that needed to be manually processed by a whopping 26%, resulting in faster verifications and fewer headaches for both incoming students and health center staff.

University of Florida: Optimizing Student Compliance

The University of Florida needed a solution that could scale to accommodate its growing student body while ensuring campus-wide compliance. Medicat's flexible platform allowed the university to streamline immunization record and insurance waiver collection and verification, ensuring students met all requirements before stepping foot on campus.

After implementing Medicat, the University of Florida saw immunization record processing time drop from 3 weeks to just 1 week! Getting this considerable amount of time back has expanded their team's ability to focus on other impactful health and well-being initiatives, rather than being caught in the weeds of compliance management.

Experience Medicat's Immunization Compliance Solutions for Yourself

Medicat is committed to helping colleges and universities achieve operational excellence. Their immunization compliance solutions empower universities to automate clinical workflows, reduce manual processes, and increase compliance rates—delivering better outcomes for both students and staff.

For those interested in taking a closer look, take an interactive platform tour to see the tools in action.

About Medicat

Medicat is the #1 EHR software provider in college health. Student health and counseling clinics use Medicat to improve the student experience, enabling providers to do what they do best – keeping students healthy.

