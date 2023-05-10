Medicat Welcomes Lauren Pragoff as Vice President and Chief Customer Officer

ATLANTA, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicat, the leading EHR software provider specializing in college health, boarding schools, and public health, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lauren Pragoff as Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.

Lauren brings two decades of experience leading high performing teams. She is an expert in customer support, having long been a leader behind the acclaimed Effortless Experience research and training businesses at Corporate Executive Board, a best practices research company. Most recently, Lauren served as Senior Vice President of Global Client Success at Challenger, an industry leader in training, technology, and consulting for sales and marketing teams.

In her new role, Lauren will be responsible for leading Medicat's efforts in building strong, long-lasting customer relationships through exceptional support. Lauren will oversee Medicat's customer success, support, and implementation teams. In this capacity, she will lead several strategic initiatives for Medicat, including helping migrate customers to Medicat's new Medicat One platform, as well as expanding the breadth and depth of educational content available to Medicat users.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lauren to the Medicat team," said Adam Cole, CEO of Medicat. "She's an expert in shaping exceptional client experience and will help us continue to deliver great value to our clients and drive growth for the company."

Lauren is excited to join the Medicat team and said, "I am honored to be part of a company that is committed to improving student health outcomes and providing innovative technology solutions to its clients. Our mission is truly important, and I look forward to working with the talented team at Medicat and contributing to the company's success."

About Medicat:

Medicat is the #1 health management system supporting college health. We support healthcare providers at over 500 universities, from the largest universities to the smallest colleges, covering more than 5 million students. Our software and services are co-created with healthcare professionals to address the unique workflow challenges of college medical and mental health practitioners. www.medicat.com

