Medicated Skin Care Products Global Market Trajectory & Analytics 2022: Consumer Awareness of Skin Conditions and Microbiomes Key Trends In Sector

World Medicated Skin Care Products Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medicated Skin Care Products estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cleansers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.5% CAGR, while growth in the Toners segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR.

Consumers are becoming more aware of inflammatory skin conditions and their impact on causing skin dysfunctions and hampering overall health. This has led consumers to transition away from acid peels or Retin-A treatments to an anti-inflammatory skincare lifestyle and routine that is better for the skin as well as the overall health.

Another trend in skincare is skinimalism, a concept involving the use of a minimalistic approach and simpler skincare routines in place of complicated skincare products that involve chemical-filled products. Skinimalism is likely to be a major trend in 2022 and beyond as users start realizing that applying less skincare products, along with keeping their skin protected and hydrated, can prove to be much better for their skin than using several different products.

The demand for sunscreen is expected to continue in 2022, with many now recognizing the vital use of this product, several beauticians, aestheticians, and doctors increasingly recommending and emphasizing on sunscreen being an essential skincare treatment to their patients.

In the coming years, people are expected to start moving towards minimizing their skincare routines mainly to the essentials. In addition, people would start embracing more bespoke skincare treatment plans for targeting their individual requirements. One ingredient that is likely to gain traction is Japanese indigo, a plant extract known for its anti-inflammatory and healing properties and its benefits in treating skin conditions, such as rosacea and eczema. This ingredient is expected to be available in more and more skincare products in the near future.

Moreover, users are increasingly focusing on barrier repair and support the microbiome of the skin, along with the requirement for supporting and balancing the skin`s bacteria. This would lead to the increased use of essential fatty acids and ceramides in the skincare products, as well as collagen-boosting amino acids, and next-generation, gentler cleansing enzymes, which provide a gentle and thorough exfoliation.

Another trend that is likely to take centerstage in 2022 is the rise in skincare products that support and boost ATP (skin cell energy) without involving traditional trauma, such as controlled damage for triggering repair. This would significantly reduce the occurrence of inflammation, allowing new home care and professional skincare products to be able to activate cell energy and rejuvenate the skin without damage.

People are now even more focused on their overall skin health rather than just its superficial appearance, driving a trend towards achieving naturally-glowing, strong, and resilient skin, which is expected to remain an important area of focus in the coming years. The COVID-19 pandemic has also highlighted the importance of personal safety and hygiene, which is expected to be reflected in skincare products.

People are now placing higher emphasis on the product`s hygiene, pushing skincare brands to develop packaging that reduces the risk of contamination. There has also been an increased inclination among beauty consumers to opt for science-driven brands. In 2022 and beyond, more and more customers are expected to choose skincare brands that offer medical-grade skincare products backed by strong clinical trials and scientific evidence.



Sustainability is another important trend that skincare brands would need to start focusing on more aggressively as consumers become more sensitive about environmental issues. Consumers are increasingly looking for products that can be recycled, have refillable packaging options, and use ethically-sourced ingredients.



Select Competitors (Total 251 Featured):

Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

Bayer AG

Beiersdorf AG

Curatio Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. med. Christine Schrammek Kosmetik GmbH & Co. KG

EltaMD, Inc.

Episciences, Inc.

Galderma S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Kao Corporation

La Prairie Group AG

Laboratorios Leti SL.

L'Oreal S.A.

Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

NEOCUTIS

Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

PCA Skin

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

ReVive Skincare

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

SkinCeuticals

SkinMedica, Inc.

Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Stiefel Laboratories, Inc.

The Himalaya Drug Company

Unilever NV

Vivier Pharma

ZO Skin Health Inc.

