Medication Management Partners Achieves Great Place to Work Certification for 5th Consecutive Year

CRESTWOOD, Ill., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medication Management Partners, a leading pharmacy provider for senior living communities, proudly announces its recognition as a Great Place to Work for the fifth consecutive year. This milestone achievement underscores the company's unwavering commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture and prioritizing employee satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious certification for the fifth year in a row," said Labinot Avdiu, CEO of Medication Management Partners. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication and the positive work environment we've cultivated together. It reflects our ongoing commitment to creating a workplace where every employee feels valued, supported, and empowered to make a difference in the lives of seniors."

The Great Place to Work certification is based on extensive feedback from employees and rigorous analysis of workplace culture. Medication Management Partners' consistent achievement of this honor highlights its success in creating a work environment that promotes trust, pride, and camaraderie among its staff.

Key factors contributing to this sustained recognition include:

Implementation of the CultureID tools to enhance employee engagement

Commitment to transparency across all levels of the organization

Robust support systems for team members during both challenging and successful periods

Innovative workplace initiatives designed to boost morale and productivity

Adoption of the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) to streamline operations and foster a culture of accountability

These initiatives have not only resulted in high employee satisfaction but have also been translated into superior service for senior living communities and their residents. By prioritizing its workforce, Medication Management Partners has positioned itself as an industry leader in both employee satisfaction and customer service.

"Our employees are the heart of our organization," added Samantha Oryhon, Vice President of Finance and Human Resources. "This five-year streak as a Great Place to Work is a clear indication that our efforts to create a supportive, inclusive, and growth-oriented environment are resonating with our team. It's this positive culture that enables us to deliver exceptional service to our clients in the senior living sector."

Medication Management Partners' commitment to excellence extends beyond its workplace culture. The company has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America six times, demonstrating its ability to combine a positive work environment with strong business performance.

For senior living operators and industry partners, this certification reinforces Medication Management Partners' position as a reliable, employee-focused partner in medication management. The company's stable and satisfied workforce translates directly into consistent, high-quality service for senior living communities and their residents.

To learn more about Medication Management Partners and their award-winning workplace culture, visit www.mmprx.com .

About Medication Management Partners

Medication Management Partners is a leading pharmacy provider exclusively serving senior living communities. With a focus on quality, innovation, efficiency, and customer service, the company is dedicated to simplifying medication management and enhancing the quality of life for senior living operators and their residents. As a six-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Medication Management Partners continues to set the standard for excellence in the senior living pharmacy sector.

