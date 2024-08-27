Medication Management Partners Earns Prestigious Spot-on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

CRESTWOOD, Ill., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medication Management Partners, a leading long term care pharmacy exclusively serving the senior living industry, proudly announces its inclusion in the renowned Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This prestigious recognition highlights Medication Management Partners' exceptional growth and unwavering commitment to revolutionizing pharmaceutical services in senior living communities.

Medication Management Partners has once again demonstrated its remarkable growth and industry leadership by securing a place on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the sixth time, solidifying its position as a frontrunner in the senior living industry. This impressive achievement follows the company's consistent presence on the list in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, reflecting its innovative approach and dedication to enhancing the quality of life for seniors and simplifying pharmacy for senior living operators.

"We are thrilled to be recognized among America's fastest-growing companies," said Labinot Avdiu, Pharm.D., F.A.C.A., CEO and Partner. "This honor is a testament to our team's hard work and our unique strategy of providing centralized pharmacy services exclusively for senior living communities. Our success reinforces that our model is not only working but thriving."

The Inc. 5000 recognition has further validated Medication Management Partners' business model and strategy. As a result, the company plans to maintain its focus on pharmacy services tailored for senior living operators, while expanding its reach throughout the country. Medication Management Partners aims to partner with operators who prioritize streamlined operations, data-driven decision-making, and exceptional customer service.

"Our inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list is not just a recognition of our past achievements, but a springboard for our future growth," added David Doubek, President and Partner. "We're excited to explore new partnerships and expansion opportunities that will allow us to serve more senior living communities across the United States."

For senior living executives, industry professionals, and potential partners interested in learning more about Medication Management Partners' award-winning services, please visit www.mmprx.com or contact Brenda Brinka, Vice President of Business Development at [email protected] or 833.223.0386.

About Medication Management Partners

Medication Management Partners is a leading pharmacy provider exclusively serving senior living communities. With a focus on quality, innovation, efficiency, and customer service, Medication Management Partners is committed to simplifying medication management and improving the quality of life for senior living operators and their residents.

