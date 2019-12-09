Medicenna Announces Presentation of the MDNA55 Clinical Trial at the Inaugural Glioblastoma Drug Development Annual Summit

Presentation Will Provide Update on Survival Trends in Various Population Subgroups Medicenna to also Present at the LD Micro Investor Conference

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or "the Company") (TSX: MDNA,OTCQB: MDNAF), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that it will present results from the Phase 2b clinical trial of MDNA55 for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) at the Inaugural Glioblastoma Drug Development Annual Summit to be held on December 10 and 11 at the Westin Boston Waterfront Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.

The oral presentation will provide details on survival seen in patients with rGBM from the MDNA55 Phase 2b clinical trial, including trends observed in different population subgroups.

The details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Clinical Case Study: Using a Multi-pronged Approach to Treating Recurrent GBM

- Overcoming the Tumor and its Microenvironment Presenter: Dr. Fahar Merchant, PhD, President and CEO of Medicenna Therapeutics Date/Time: Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM ET Location: Westin Boston Waterfront Hotel, 425 Summer Street, Boston

In addition, Medicenna will be presenting at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference taking place at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Ms. Elizabeth Williams, Medicenna's CFO is scheduled to present on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 3:20 p.m. Pacific Time and will be available for one-on-one meetings on December 10th and 11th.

Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on oncology and the development and commercialization of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Cytokines™ (ECs) for the treatment of a broad range of cancers. Supported by a US$14.1M non-dilutive grant from CPRIT (Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas), Medicenna's lead IL4-EC, MDNA55, has completed enrolling patients in a Phase 2b clinical trial for rGBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer, at top-ranked brain cancer centres in the US. MDNA55 has been studied in five clinical trials involving 132 patients, including 112 adults with rGBM. MDNA55 has demonstrated compelling efficacy and has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA respectively. For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com.

