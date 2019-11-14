Medicenna Announces Presentations on MDNA55 Recurrent Glioblastoma Clinical Trial at the Annual Meeting of the Society of Neuro-Oncology

Key Opinion Leaders Will Provide Updated Results on Efficacy, Safety and Delivery of MDNA55

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or "the Company") (TSX: MDNA,OTCQB: MDNAF), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that key opinion leaders, Dr. Sampson and Dr. Butowski, will present updated results from the Phase 2b clinical trial of MDNA55 for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma ("rGBM") at the 24th Annual Meeting of the Society of Neuro-Oncology ("SNO") and 3rd Joint Conference of SNO and Society for CNS Interstitial Delivery of Therapeutics ("SNO-SCIDOT") to be held from November 20 to 24 at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort in Phoenix, Arizona.

The oral presentations will provide an update on efficacy, safety and data from the MDNA55 Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with rGBM, the most common and deadly form of brain cancer.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Presenter: Dr. Nicholas Butowski, MD – Professor of Neurological Surgery and Director of Translational Research in Neuro-Oncology at The Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of California San Francisco

Title: Convection-Enhanced Delivery (CED) of MDNA55 in Adults with Recurrent Glioblastoma

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 3:10 PM MT

Room: Grand Saguaro East

Presenter: Dr. John Sampson, MD, PhD, MHSc, MBA - Robert and Gloria Wilkins Distinguished Professor and Chair of Neurosurgery, Department of Neurosurgery, Duke University School of Medicine

Title: Combating Recurrent Glioblastoma with MDNA55, an Interleukin-4 Receptor Targeted Immunotherapy, Through MRI-Guided Convective Delivery

Date/Time: Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 9:45 AM MT

Room: Grand Canyon 1 – 6

About Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.

Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on oncology and the development and commercialization of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Cytokines™ (ECs) for the treatment of a broad range of cancers. Supported by a US$14.1M non-dilutive grant from CPRIT (Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas), Medicenna's lead IL4-EC, MDNA55, has completed enrolling patients in a Phase 2b clinical trial for rGBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer, at top-ranked brain cancer centres in the US. MDNA55 has been studied in five clinical trials involving 132 patients, including 112 adults with rGBM. MDNA55 has demonstrated compelling efficacy and has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA respectively. For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com.

