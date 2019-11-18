Medicenna to Host a Key Opinion Leader Symposium on MDNA55 for Treatment of Recurrent Glioblastoma

Event to feature renowned leaders in the field of immunotherapy and neuro-oncology

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or "the Company") (TSX: MDNA,OTCQB: MDNAF), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that it will host a lunchtime seminar led by key opinion leaders ("KOL"'s) to highlight the current treatment options for recurrent glioblastoma ("rGBM") and the clinical benefits seen with MDNA55, an IL4 receptor targeted therapy in this setting. In addition to the Principal Investigators of the recently completed Phase 2b clinical trial, Dr. John Sampson and Dr. Santosh Kesari, the co-inventor of MDNA55 Dr. Raj Puri, will also participate in the symposium. The event will take place during the Society for Neuro-Oncology ("SNO") annual meeting being held at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort at 5350 E. Marriott Drive in Phoenix, AZ.

The symposium is scheduled for Friday, November 22 from 12:15 to 1:15 PM MT in the Grand Sonoran Room G and will feature presentations as follows:

Raj Puri, MD, PhD – Director, Division of Cellular and Gene Therapies, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, FDA.





– Director, Division of Cellular and Gene Therapies, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, FDA. John H. Sampson , MD, PhD, MHSc, MBA – Robert H. and Gloria Wilkins Distinguished Professor and Chair of Neurosurgery, Department of Neurosurgery, Duke University School of Medicine





– Robert H. and Gloria Wilkins Distinguished Professor and Chair of Neurosurgery, Department of Neurosurgery, School of Medicine Santosh Kesari , MD, PhD - Director, Neuro-oncology, Pacific Neuroscience Institute; Chair and Professor, Department of Translational Neurosciences and Neurotherapeutics, John Wayne Cancer Institute

The panel will discuss the current unmet medical need for treating individuals with rGBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer, and the potential for an IL4 receptor targeted therapy to combat this disease. The presentation will also highlight key safety and efficacy data from the MDNA55 Phase 2b clinical trial and the positive outcomes seen in patients enrolled in this study.

Medicenna intends to follow this event with a KOL call for investors, analysts and business development professionals. Further information on this event and the KOL call will be released as soon as available.

About Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.

Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on oncology and the development and commercialization of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Cytokines™ (ECs) for the treatment of a broad range of cancers. Supported by a US$14.1M non-dilutive grant from CPRIT (Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas), Medicenna's lead IL4-EC, MDNA55, has completed enrolling patients in a Phase 2b clinical trial for rGBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer, at top-ranked brain cancer centres in the US. MDNA55 has been studied in five clinical trials involving 132 patients, including 112 adults with rGBM. MDNA55 has demonstrated compelling efficacy and has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA respectively. For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com.

