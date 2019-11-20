Medicenna To Host Key Opinion Leader Call Focused on Latest MDNA55 Recurrent Glioblastoma Phase 2b Clinical Study Results

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or "the Company") (TSX: MDNA,OTCQB: MDNAF), a clinical stage Immuno-Oncology company, today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) call and webcast for the investment community on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM, ET.

The KOL call will focus on Medicenna's MDNA55 recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) program and the latest Phase 2b clinical study results which will be presented by Dr. John Sampson on Sunday, November 24th, 2019 at the Annual Meeting of the Society of Neuro-Oncology being held from November 20 to 24 at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Speaker:

John H. Sampson, MD, PhD, MHSc, MBA Robert H. and Gloria Wilkins Distinguished Professor and Chair of Neurosurgery at Duke University in Durham, NC

Dr. Sampson is an internationally recognized leader in the field of brain cancer immunotherapy, experimental treatment of complex brain tumors and drug delivery to the brain using convection enhanced delivery (CED). He has authored more than 240 peer-reviewed publications documenting the development of multiple immunotherapeutic agents that have affected the standard of care in glioblastoma, the most malignant form of brain cancer. He has remained continuously funded by the National Institutes of Health since 2000. Dr. Sampson earned his medical degree from the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Canada and a PhD in neuro- immunology and brain tumor immunotherapy at Duke University. He completed his MBA at the Fuqua School of Business. Dr. Sampson was elected to the prestigious National Academy of Medicine as well as the Association of American Physicians.

Conference call and webcast details:

Date: November 25, 2019

Time: 10:00 am ET

To access the conference audio:

Local dial in: 416-764-8609

North American Toll Free: 1-888-390-0605

Conference ID No.: 38917905

To access the webcast and slide presentation:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2138171/CE2277E750781D52B6D90A11FFA690DE

Following the event, the archived webcast and Medicenna presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.medicenna.com.

About Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.

Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on oncology and the development and commercialization of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Cytokines™ (ECs) for the treatment of a broad range of cancers. Supported by a US$14.1M non-dilutive grant from CPRIT (Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas), Medicenna's lead IL4-EC, MDNA55, has completed enrolling patients in a Phase 2b clinical trial for rGBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer, at top-ranked brain cancer centres in the US. MDNA55 has been studied in five clinical trials involving 132 patients, including 112 adults with rGBM. MDNA55 has demonstrated compelling efficacy and has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA respectively. For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements related to the Phase 2b clinical trial of MDNA55 for the treatment of rGBM and the future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the risks detailed in the annual information form of the Company dated June 24, 2019 and in other filings made by the Company with the applicable securities regulators from time to time.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information (including, without limitation, the ability of the Company to fully replicate these interim data results) may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

