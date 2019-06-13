Medicenna To Host Key Opinion Leader Call Focused on MDNA55 Recurrent Glioblastoma Program and Preliminary Top-Line Results

TORONTO and HOUSTON, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or "the Company") (TSX: MDNA,OTCQB: MDNAF), a clinical stage Immuno-Oncology company, today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader call and webcast for the investment community on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 1 PM, EDT.

The event will be focused on Medicenna's MDNA55 recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) program which recently completed enrolment and will discuss preliminary top-line tumor response results to be presented at the Inaugural Immuno-Oncology Pharma Congress held on June 18, 2019 during World Pharma Week in Boston, MA.

Featured Speakers:

John H. Sampson, MD, PhD, Robert H. and Gloria Wilkins Distinguished Professor and Chair of Neurosurgery at Duke University in Durham, NC

Dr. Sampson leads an active research laboratory investigating new modalities of brain tumor infusion using Convection Enhanced Delivery (CED) and immunotherapy and is internationally recognized in the field of neurosurgery, neuro-oncology and immunotherapy. In addition, he has special training in the design and conduct of clinical trials. Dr. Sampson earned his medical degree from the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Canada and a PhD in neuro- immunology and brain tumor immunotherapy at Duke University. He completed his MBA at the Fuqua School of Business. He has authored more than 240 peer-reviewed publications in this field and has been continuously funded by the NIH since 2000.

Martin Bexon, MD, Head of Clinical Development at Medicenna

Dr. Bexon, has extensive experience in early and late stage clinical development including medical affairs particularly in oncology and hematology. While at CSL Behring he led multiple global clinical studies and as Global Medical Director, he led their medical affairs function. At Hoffman-La Roche Dr. Bexon designed and implemented multiple global clinical trials enrolling more than 10,000 subjects. He has also led teams filing numerous regulatory submissions on both sides of the Atlantic and Japan. Prior to joining pharma, he practiced in the clinic as a pediatrician.

Conference call and webcast details:

Date: June 18, 2019

Time: 1:00 pm EDT

To access the conference audio:

Local dial in: 416-764-8609

North American Toll Free: 1-888-390-0605

Conference ID No.: 65571448

To access the webcast and slide presentation:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2026770/60D3AF6E95425955DD3DC147B6FC70BB

Following the event, the archived webcast and Medicenna presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.medicenna.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days after the event.

About Medicenna

Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on oncology and the development and commercialization of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Cytokines™ (ECs) for the treatment of a broad range of cancers. Supported by a US$14.1M non-dilutive grant from CPRIT (Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas), Medicenna's lead IL4-EC, MDNA55, has completed enrolling patients in a Phase 2b clinical trial for rGBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer, at top-ranked brain cancer centres in the US. MDNA55 has been studied in five clinical trials involving 132 patients, including 112 adults with rGBM. MDNA55 has demonstrated compelling efficacy and has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA respectively. For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements related to the recently completed Phase 2b clinical trial of MDNA55 for the treatment of rGBM and the future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the risks detailed in the annual information form of the Company dated June 26, 2018 and in other filings made by the Company with the applicable securities regulators from time to time.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information (including, without limitation, the ability of the Company to fully replicate these interim data results) may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

